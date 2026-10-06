Illfonic Announces First Paid DLC for Halloween Game

In a column for GameSpot, it is reported that Illfonic’s multiplayer game Halloween is launching its first paid DLC on October 27, introducing a Michael Myers skin based on Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers alongside a free fifth map named The Tower Farm.

The Tower Farm and Skin Rollout

The first paid DLC drops on October 27, costing $10 for a Michael Myers skin pulled directly from Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

A simultaneous free update introduces The Tower Farm map, featuring an open layout that reduces the killer’s line-of-sight advantage from Haddonfield.

A second Michael Myers skin inspired by the 2018 legacy sequel releases on the same day for an additional $10.

Character Updates and Pricing Structure

Two new playable characters—Michelle and Eugene—arrive as a pair for $10. The update features a new Civilian Costumes Pack 1, which includes 14 outfits for each survivor character, alongside 42 color variations, for an additional $10.

Development studio Illfonic confirms that this rollout is merely the first of several content drops scheduled throughout the game’s initial year. With thirteen distinct films comprising the overarching movie franchise, future expansions have plenty of source material to pull from as the post-launch roadmap progresses.

Circa Survive

Exploring the Franchise Backlog

writes that while the 1978 original remains a benchmark, her personal favorite installment is Halloween H20, which she experienced on the big screen as a nine-year-old. Evaluating the studio’s strategy, the columnist argues that the questionable quality of various sequels should not deter developers from integrating them into the digital roster. The multiplayer project should function as a comprehensive museum honoring the entire cinematic catalog.

The column expresses hope that licensing agreements will eventually cover unconventional entries, including Rob Zombie’s reboot duology and Halloween 3: Season of the Witch, which famously omits Michael Myers entirely. If the expected roadmap holds true, players can anticipate seeing every cinematic iteration of The Shape available on the character select screen.

Content Item Source Inspiration Release Date Price Michael Myers Skin (DLC 1) Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers October 27 $10.00 Michael Myers Skin (Legacy) Halloween (2018) October 27 $10.00 The Tower Farm Map Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers October 27 Free New Survivors (Michelle & Eugene) Survivor Characters October 27 $10.00 (Pair) Civilian Costumes Pack 1 Survivor Characters October 27 $10.00 (Set)

Changes to Gameplay and Atmospheric Design

The addition of The Tower Farm alters the tactical flow of matches by offering a significantly more open layout than previous arena spaces. Navigating these grounds makes sustaining or breaking line of sight from Haddonfield’s resident boogeyman notably more challenging for survivors just days ahead of October 31.

Reviewing the core experience, previously noted in GameSpot’s launch evaluation that the title successfully delivers “a vibes-heavy experience befitting the timeless film, while also offering a unique hook that keeps the game from feeling like a rehash of the many horror multiplayer games that came before it.”