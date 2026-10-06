Brazil 2026 Presidential Election: Lula vs Bolsonaro Key Dates and Campaign Timeline

Con tres semanas restantes hasta la segunda vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales en Brasil, el mandatario Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva y el senador opositor Flávio Bolsonaro reiniciaron su campaña electoral tras una apretada primera vuelta que dejó al aspirante de extrema derecha con dos puntos de ventaja sobre el líder progresista.

The Electoral Calendar and Broadcast Regulations

The race toward the October 25 runoff is governed by a strict timeline overseen by Brazil’s electoral authorities. Following the October 5 campaign restart, the next major milestone arrives on October 9, when nationwide televised political propaganda begins. According to coverage, both candidates will receive equal airtime, utilizing five minutes of free daily broadcast spots to mobilize their base and court voters from eliminated political factions.

As the campaign intensifies, attention turns to potential face-to-face encounters between the contenders. October 11 marks the first possible date for a televised presidential debate. While neither candidate participated in debates during the initial phase of the race, Lula’s camp has signaled openness to taking the stage for the runoff. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro previously conditioned his participation during the first round on the incumbent’s presence.

The Final Push and Voting Day Logistics

The window for direct confrontation and televised messaging closes rapidly in the final week of October. October 23 serves as the legal deadline for broadcasting TV propaganda and stands as the final date on which a closing presidential debate could occur. Street mobilizations and public campaign events must conclude by October 24, the final day permitted by the electoral court.