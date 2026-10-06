Pennsylvania Skill Games Deadline: Businesses Warned of Seizures and Charges

Pennsylvania State Police have set a strict compliance deadline of October 13, 2026, for businesses across the commonwealth to remove all so-called skill game machines following a landmark state Supreme Court ruling. As law enforcement prepares to begin immediate seizures and potential criminal prosecutions the following day, local establishment owners are grappling with steep financial losses and urging state lawmakers for legislative intervention.

The enforcement push stems from a June 15, 2026, ruling by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, which determined that electronic skill games—frequently operated in taverns, restaurants, social clubs, mini-marts, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and pizza parlors—legally qualify as “slot machines” under the state’s Gaming Act. Under the Crimes Code, slot machines are classified as unauthorized gambling devices, meaning that owning, operating, or maintaining them without a license issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) constitutes a criminal offense.

Legal Penalties and Removal Requirements for Businesses

State authorities have made it clear that passive compliance will not satisfy the court’s mandate. According to state police guidelines, simply powering off, unplugging, or temporarily disabling a machine—including removing replaceable hardware or software components—does not change its legal status as a slot machine. Unlicensed establishments that continue to host the devices after October 13, 2026, face immediate seizure and forfeiture of the machines, associated peripheral equipment, and any accumulated cash proceeds, alongside potential criminal charges.

Pennsylvania attorney general warns businesses to remove skill games before deadline

Officials strongly recommend that venue owners coordinate the immediate removal of the machines with the distributors, vendors, or manufacturers who own them. Under section 5513 of the Crimes Code, distributors and manufacturers who refuse to remove their unauthorized slot machines from unlicensed locations are also warned that they face criminal prosecution.

If a third-party vendor refuses or fails to remove the equipment, business owners are instructed to proactively contact law enforcement. Establishments possessing a liquor license must reach out to the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office for their specific district, while unlicensed businesses should contact their local Pennsylvania State Police troop for assistance.

Only state-licensed casinos and qualifying licensed truck stop establishments are legally permitted to possess and operate slot machines or video gaming terminals inspected and approved by the PGCB.

Skill Game Removal Hits Independent Businesses and Local Charities

For independent hospitality businesses, the removal of the machines represents a significant economic blow. PJ Dolan, owner of Dolan’s bar in Ridley Park, stated that his establishment generates approximately $1,000 a month from skill game machines. He explained that a substantial portion of those proceeds supports local charities, churches, Little League programs, and youth sports organizations.

Pennsylvania lawmakers face Wednesday deadline on skill games decision

“We are a very popular and successful bar that’s been around for a long time,” Dolan said, “and it’s going to impact us greatly. I think it is a travesty that these legislators had all the time to put something across and they have not.” He added that the loss of revenue will affect organizations throughout the surrounding community that rely on neighborhood fundraising.

With the compliance window closing, business owners like Dolan continue to hope for legislative action or an extension while lawmakers debate how to address the regulatory future of skill games in the commonwealth.