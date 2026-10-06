Indonesia Wins Inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup After Dramatic Penalty Shootout Against Thailand

Indonesia claimed a historic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Thailand following a 2-2 draw on Monday night at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, securing the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup title and breaking decades of regional frustration.

The triumph is a major achievement for Indonesian football in the new FIFA-backed competition. Having previously finished as runners-up six times in the AFF Championship, the senior men’s national team finally broke through to claim their first regional championship.

Dramatic Final Extends to Penalties

The championship match proved to be a roller-coaster affair. After a scoreless first half, the game ignited in the 81st minute when Thailand was reduced to 10 men after defender Nicholas Mickelson picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Indonesian striker Ole Romeny.

SOROTAN | Indonesia vs Thailand | FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026™

Indonesia quickly capitalized on the numerical advantage. In the 84th minute, Dean James curled a free kick that deflected off Thailand’s Sanron Iklas and past goalkeeper Saranon Anuin, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Despite being down a man, Thailand responded swiftly. Substitute Seksan Ratree set up Iklas just three minutes later, allowing the unmarked forward to fire past Indonesian goalkeeper Emil Audero and force the match into extra time.

Indonesia Wins 2026 FIFA ASEAN Cup | Morning News

The momentum swung again in the 111th minute when Peeradol Chamrasamee put the 10-man visitors ahead 2-1. However, Indonesia fought back once more. In the 116th minute, Rizky Ridho combined with Egy Maulana Vikri to set up Elkan Baggott, who scored the equalizer to make it 2-2 and send the final to a penalty shootout.

Audero and Defenders Secure Shootout Win over Thailand

In the shootout, Indonesia’s penalty takers maintained their composure. Defenders Dean James, Elkan Baggott, Shayne Pattynama, and Kevin Diks all converted their spot-kicks flawlessly.

INDONESIA JUARA!!! Champion Ceremony FIFA ASEAN CUP 2026

Thailand faltered when veteran midfielder Sarach Yooyen struck the post. Moments later, Audero sealed the 4-2 shootout win by blocking Nattapong Sairiya’s fourth penalty attempt, ending a 10-year winless run against their regional rivals.

Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir celebrated the win online, writing on Instagram, “New history has been made. The Indonesian national team are the 2026 FIFA ASEAN Cup champions.”

President Prabowo Subianto and FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched the match from the stands and later presented the trophy to the squad on the pitch.

Indonesia Prepares for 2027 AFC Asian Cup Clash

The victory capped off a remarkable campaign under coach John Herdman. The hosts reached the final after a dramatic 9-2 win over Bangladesh in their final Group A fixture, edging out Malaysia for top spot on goals scored.

The rivalry between Indonesia and Thailand will resume in just over three months on a continental stage. Both nations have been drawn into Group F of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, alongside four-time Asian champions Japan and defending champions Qatar, with Indonesia scheduled to face Thailand on Jan. 20.