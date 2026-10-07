NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Sunrise Over Ancient Martian Yardangs

NASA’s Curiosity rover captured a sunrise on Mars over rugged rock formations known as yardangs. The August 11, 2026 footage reveals an orange sky with bluish hues, offering scientists a detailed look at geological layers formed approximately three billion years ago.

Early-morning sunlight recently swept across the Martian landscape, striking ancient rock formations in an image sequence captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover. The Mastcam instrument recorded the scene roughly one hour after sunrise on August 11, 2026, highlighting distant ridges and cliffs shaped by relentless wind erosion.

Curiosity Rover Reaches Record Altitude on Mount Sharp

Curiosity touched down in Gale Crater near the Martian equator in 2012. Since 2014, the six-wheeled vehicle began its slow ascent up Mount Sharp, a towering five-kilometer-high mountain rising straight from the crater floor. During this gradual climb, the robot has scaled an elevation of more than one kilometer, marking the highest altitude any rover has reached on the planet.

The mountain itself consists of distinct rock strata that preserve a chronological record of Martian history. By analyzing these layers, researchers gain insight into an ancient environment characterized by lakes and streams, pointing to a time when Mars was significantly warmer and wetter than its current cold, barren state.

Photo: Vietnam

Wind Sculpted Yardangs Formed Three Billion Years Ago

The bright rocky peaks visible in the new images differ sharply from the strata the vehicle has traversed thus far. Ashwin Vasavada, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California and project scientist for the mission, explained the geological origins of these features.

After that windborne material hardened into rock, continuous gales sculpted the surface over millions of years into distinct ridges called yardangs. Stretching roughly 16 kilometers along the northwestern flank of Mount Sharp, this formation is estimated to have originated about three billion years ago.

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Vasavada noted that the yardang layer sits above a geological discontinuity known as an unconformity, representing a distinct break in time where earlier material eroded away before new layers settled on top. Consequently, this formation does not belong to the continuous sequence of strata that make up the main body of Mount Sharp, having been added somewhat later.

An Extraterrestrial Sunrise Reminiscent of Arizona

Beyond its geological significance, the footage offers a striking visual contrast to the scenery on Earth. Morning light illuminates distant crags underneath an orange sky featuring faint bluish hues surrounding the sun.

Translating that description, Vasavada likened the raw expanse to a road trip through Arizona’s Monument Valley, complete with endless open space, though the unfamiliar colors underline an entirely alien world.

Photo: b92.net

Curiosity Aims to Analyze Yardang Layer by 2028

Space agency officials anticipate that Curiosity could reach the yardang layer in 2027 or 2028. Once the vehicle arrives at the site, onboard scientific instruments will conduct detailed analyses of the rock composition and local geological history.

Curiosity remains dedicated to investigating the planet’s climate and past environment, actively searching for chemical clues that might indicate whether conditions capable of supporting microbial life ever existed. The vehicle operates as one of two active NASA rovers on the Martian surface, alongside Perseverance, which continues its independent exploration along the rim of Jezero Crater in the northern hemisphere.