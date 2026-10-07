Xbox Game Pass adds 9 games and removes 9 in October 2026, 3DJuegos reports

Nine Games Arriving and Nine Leaving Xbox Game Pass in October 2026

Microsoft is shaking up its subscription catalog with nine incoming titles and nine departures slated for the middle of October 2026, 3DJuegos reported. Subscribers will gain access to Electronic Arts’ major shooter release alongside several day-one indie debuts. At the same time, the platform is losing prominent recent games, including a critically acclaimed role-playing title that won top honors in 2025.

The first half of October brings a diverse mix of genres to the service across Cloud, console, and PC. EA’s shooter arrives on October 13 for Ultimate and PC members. Alongside it, a soulslike experience titled Valor Mortis drops on the same day for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and handheld devices. Developed by One More Level, the game stars a resurrected Napoleonic soldier battling supernatural entities.

¡Tu cartera NO SOBREVIVIRÁ! GEARS E-DAY y CALL OF DUTY | Lanzamientos OCTUBRE 2026

Day-one launches form a significant portion of the October update. Echo Weaver and Forever Ago release on October 8 for Ultimate and PC subscribers, while Neon Abyss 2 joins Game Pass Premium on that same date. Later in the week, Deep Dish Dungeon, Bluey’s Happy Snaps, and Chained Beasts round out the mid-month additions. SomosXbox detailed that Echo Weaver features a time-loop mechanic where progress relies on knowledge rather than upgraded attributes.

Battlefield 6 Leads the Ultimate Tier Additions

The standout addition for Microsoft’s top-tier subscribers is Battlefield 6, heading to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on October 13. 3DJuegos Mexico highlighted that the shooter achieved strong critical praise and massive player counts following its initial release. The title earned an 83 on Metacritic through a deliberate return to series roots and large-scale map designs. Subscribers gain access to ongoing multiplayer seasons and rewards without extra charges.

14 BRAND NEW XBOX GAME PASS GAMES FOR OCTOBER!

EA Play members tied to the ecosystem also receive seasonal bundle drops, including the Deployment Pack and Season 5 content. Meanwhile, players utilizing the standard Premium tier see additions like Neon Abyss 2. That specific sequel supports four-player online co-op and a new faith system granting active combat advantages.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Heads the Departure List

While the incoming roster expands user options, October 15 brings significant cuts to the library. Nine titles will leave the service entirely, headlined by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Other notable exits include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and The Casting of Frank Stone.

Photo: Yahoo

Additional games departing on October 15 include Crime Scene Cleaner, Donut County, Nova Roma in Game Preview, Pacific Drive, and Superball. Players who want to finish these campaigns have less than a week remaining before their removal from cloud, console, and PC libraries.

Incoming Game Platform Support Subscription Plan Release Date Echo Weaver Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Ultimate / PC Game Pass October 8 Forever Ago Cloud, Console, PC Ultimate / PC Game Pass October 8 Neon Abyss 2 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Ultimate / Premium / PC October 8 Battlefield 6 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Ultimate / PC Game Pass October 13 Deep Dish Dungeon Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Ultimate / PC Game Pass October 13 Valor Mortis Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC Ultimate / PC Game Pass October 13 Bluey’s Happy Snaps Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC Ultimate / PC Game Pass October 15 Chained Beasts Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Ultimate / PC Game Pass October 15 Beyond These Stars PC PC Game Pass October 16

Subscribers must check their respective plan tiers to ensure access before the rotating catalog updates take full effect across Microsoft’s ecosystem.