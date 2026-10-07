Colorado Avalanche face Winnipeg Jets on October 8, news.de reported

The Colorado Avalanche face the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on October 8, 2026, with the puck dropping at 01:30 CET as part of the 2026/27 NHL regular season, news.de reported. Both teams enter the early-season matchup separated by just one point in the standings.

Winnipeg holds seventh place in the league rankings with a 2-0-1 record and five points, carrying a two-game winning streak into the contest. Colorado sits in ninth place with a 2-0-0 record and four points, also boasting two consecutive victories. The Avalanche travel to Manitoba with a superior goal differential of plus-nine, compared to the Jets’ plus-one.

Offensive production for the hosts centers around Kyle Connor, who leads Winnipeg with five points, supported by teammates Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry. On the visitors’ side, Nathan MacKinnon paces Colorado with five points, backed by contributions from Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas.

Makar and the Colorado Avalanche Start First Road Trip Against Winnipeg Jets

Broadcast coverage for the matchup varies by region. In North America, ALT carries the broadcast on television, while Prime serves as an international transmission partner. For viewers in Germany, the NHL season streams via Sky Sport, WOW, and NHL.TV on DAZN, which acquired the streaming rights starting in the 2025/26 season. Sky Sport broadcasts around 300 live NHL games, including regular season matches as well as encounters from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final, available via Sky Stream with an appropriate sports package. While broadcasts generally feature original English commentary, selected games also include German commentary. Fans can use NHL.TV as a standalone subscription or add-on offer via the DAZN platform to watch games live and on-demand, though certain matches may be excluded from live broadcast due to existing transmission rights.

Team Record Points Goal Differential Last 10 Record Winnipeg Jets 2-0-1 5 +1 2-0-1 Colorado Avalanche 2-0-0 4 +9 2-0-0

Following this encounter, the schedule remains demanding for both squads. Winnipeg hosts the Anaheim Ducks on October 10 and the Minnesota Wild on October 14 before traveling to face the Chicago Blackhawks on October 16. Colorado continues its road trip against the Calgary Flames on October 9, returns home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 11, and visits the Dallas Stars on October 14.

Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche pre-game media: Coach Scott Arniel