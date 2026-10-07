Adrian Mititelu Jr in Beverly Hills: From “Poverty” to Luxury Life

Adrian Mititelu Jr., son of Adrian Mititelu, has left Romania for the United States, sharing images from Beverly Hills that sparked online reaction. The move follows previous remarks from Mititelu Jr. regarding a period of financial hardship during his family’s legal and sporting disputes.

Adrian Mititelu Jr. Moves to Beverly Hills

Adrian Mititelu Jr. published images from Beverly Hills, marking his departure from Romania for the United States.

The relocation follows previous statements where Mititelu Jr. claimed his family lived in “poverty” on 3,000 euros a month during football de-affiliation and land disputes.

Public response on social media to the Beverly Hills images included commentary on his lifestyle.

From Legal Studies to the West Coast

The journey to Southern California represents a contrast to the period Mititelu Jr. previously described to local media platforms like Fiţă cu Adiţă and the podcast Legende Urbane. Trained in law with aspirations of becoming a magistrate—a path he pursued during his third year at the Faculty of Law—he ultimately abandoned the profession once family business opportunities rebounded. Having played football for his father’s club in his youth before stepping away to focus on academics, his public profile has shifted between legal studies and commentary on his family’s financial fortunes.

Mititelu Jr. Claimed Family Lived on 3,000 Euros

The recent departure to the United States brings renewed attention to Mititelu Jr.’s past assertions regarding a four-year stretch of financial constraint. In previous interviews, he maintained that his family of six survived on a total budget of 3,000 euros per month. He attributed these hardships to external pressures, including the Romanian Football Federation’s (FRF) de-affiliation of their football club in 2011 and disputes involving the owner of the other team in Craiova, which resulted in contested land assets. Observers on social media reacted to his transition from discussing those budgets to posting content from Beverly Hills, prompting comments such as Viață de șef! Distracție plăcută! .

Life Stage Context & Focus Reported Details Youth & Early Career Football & Law Studies Played for his father’s club; studied at the Faculty of Law with plans to become a magistrate. Financial Constraint Period Family Business Struggles Reported living on 3,000 euros per month for a family of six following the 2011 FRF de-affiliation. Current Relocation Beverly Hills, United States Departed Romania, sharing public images from California that drew social media commentary.

Unresolved Questions Surrounding the Move

While the digital trail left by Mititelu Jr. maps his arrival in the United States, the long-term nature of his stay remains unspecified. Neither his business interests nor his representatives have clarified whether the relocation is permanent or tied to new commercial ventures abroad. As social media continues to track his public updates from Southern California, the public narrative remains split between the memory of his financial claims in Romania and the lifestyle currently on display overseas.