Parents look past Ruby and Pearl for creative gemstone baby names

Parents searching for unique monikers for their children are increasingly looking past traditional staples like Ruby and Pearl to embrace a wide variety of creative name options connected to precious stones of all types and colors. While historical favorites enjoyed massive popularity spikes in the past—such as Ruby ranking in the top 100 from the 1890s through 1945 and again in 2013, and Pearl charting from the 1880s to 1926—gemstone and jewel names are back in style with a modern resurgence spanning rare minerals, green shades, and striking dark stones.

Mineral Names Gain Popularity for US Babies

Several mineral-inspired choices have established a firm footing in the United States. Jade has been a popular choice for baby girls born in the U.S. over the last couple of decades, prized for its brilliant shades of green as well as lavender and yellow variations. Meanwhile, Jasper’s popularity as a boy’s name has been on the rise in the United States over the last three decades, carrying a meaning of “treasure” alongside positive connotations like courage and confidence. Alongside Jasper and Onyx, other jewel baby names appearing in the US Top 1000 include Amber, Esmeralda, Gemma, Ivory, Jade, Opal, Pearl, and Ruby.

Distinctive Alternatives for Boys and Girls

For parents seeking monikers that stand out from the crowd, options like Garnet offer a lush red shade similar to rubies while remaining much rarer as a name. Onyx serves as a gender-neutral choice and an alternative birthstone option to Ruby for July birthdays, presenting a shining black stone with protective lore that parents don’t hear very often.