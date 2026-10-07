Renault to Invest Over €10 Billion in Affordable EVs in France

French automaker Renault plans to invest more than €10 billion domestically over the next five years to expand electric vehicle production and lower vehicle prices, according to an interview given by François Provost to the radio station France Inter and reported by Reuters.

Renault’s Strategic Financial Outlay

Capital Expenditure: More than €10 billion earmarked for French operations over the next five-year cycle, contingent upon political and social stability.

More than €10 billion earmarked for French operations over the next five-year cycle, contingent upon political and social stability. Cost Reduction Targets: A planned reduction in variable manufacturing costs of approximately €400 per vehicle annually, alongside shortening vehicle development cycles to roughly two years.

A planned reduction in variable manufacturing costs of approximately €400 per vehicle annually, alongside shortening vehicle development cycles to roughly two years. Production Scaling: Factory output in France is projected to increase by at least 25% in 2026 compared to the 500,000 units manufactured in 2025.

The Five-Year Domestic Investment Blueprint

The upcoming capital expenditure builds upon a prior investment wave. Since 2021, Renault deployed approximately €13 billion in France to construct a domestic supply chain dedicated to electromobility, covering battery manufacturing, component assembly, and vehicle engineering. In July, the company announced that it had produced electric vehicles in France since the beginning of this era.

François Provost noted that while the manufacturer remains committed to its industrial footprint, domestic political turbulence creates operational uncertainty. Rising borrowing costs for the French government amid budget disputes have sparked investor anxiety and wider bond sell-offs, pushing state borrowing expenses to their highest levels since the eurozone debt crisis 15 years ago, as reported by Bloomberg. Provost acknowledged that any instability in France would have direct consequences for the company, its workforce, and its domestic suppliers.

Photo: HNonline

Renault Cuts Production Costs to Combat High Retail Prices

To combat high retail prices that continue to challenge the European automotive market—particularly for battery-powered vehicles assembled within the European Union—Renault is overhauling its manufacturing economics. The firm has established a strategic objective to shave roughly €400 off variable production costs per car every year. Simultaneously, the company aims to compress its new-model development cycle down to roughly two years.

Concurrently, broader market conditions are shifting demand. Electric vehicles captured a record 42% of new passenger car registrations in France during September, supported by rising fuel prices driven by conflicts in the Middle East.

Renault’s €10 Billion EV Push: France’s Electric Car Ambition

Renault Posts Net Profit as Electric Vehicle Sales Grow

The investment announcement arrives as the French carmaker stabilizes its balance sheet. In the first half of the year, Renault posted a net profit of €705 million, recovering from an €11.2 billion loss recorded in the previous year which had been heavily impacted by one-time adjustments tied to its Japanese partner Nissan. Group revenue advanced more than 9% year-over-year to reach €27.6 billion, while total electric vehicle sales grew significantly by 48 percent, lifting EVs to 19% of the company’s total sales volume compared to 12% a year earlier.

Financial Metric H1 Results YoY Change / Context Group Revenue €27.6 billion Increased over 9% YoY Net Profit / (Loss) €705 million Recovered from €11.2B loss in prior period EV Sales Growth 19% share of total sales Volume grew 48% YoY (up from 12%) French Production Volume 500,000 units (2025) Projected up at least 25% in 2026

European Trade Dynamics

Beyond internal cost containment, the automaker's leadership has addressed the regulations regarding non-European imports. Provost pointed out that the influx of vehicles from China is accelerating faster than current regulatory frameworks can manage. Rather than a pure tariff conflict, the executive advocated for bilateral agreements ensuring that incoming manufacturers integrate European suppliers and technology sharing into their operational models, stating: Odpoveďou nie je colná vojna, ale dohoda medzi Čínou a Európou, ktorá stanovuje, že čínske automobilky sú tu vítané za predpokladu, že tu nebudú len vyrábať, ale tiež využívať európskych dodávateľov a prinášať technológie .

Photo: Štandard

Market activity across Europe reflects these converging pressures. While entry-level models like the newly introduced electric Twingo target urban drivers, profitability depends heavily on whether traditional volume manufacturers can sustain margins against lower-cost imported rivals.