SPK files criminal complaints and imposes 2-year trading ban on 21 in Odine

The Capital Markets Board of Turkey (SPK) has imposed a two-year trading ban on 21 individuals regarding the ODINE share market following a regulatory review.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Action: 21 individuals face criminal complaints and a mandatory two-year ban from Borsa İstanbul and associated organized markets under Articles 101 and 107/1 of Capital Markets Law No. 6362.

21 individuals face criminal complaints and a mandatory two-year ban from Borsa İstanbul and associated organized markets under Articles 101 and 107/1 of Capital Markets Law No. 6362. License Revocation: According to reports by Sözcü and NTV Haber, 16 of the implicated individuals have had all of their capital market licenses revoked for the duration of the trading ban.

According to reports by Sözcü and NTV Haber, 16 of the implicated individuals have had all of their capital market licenses revoked for the duration of the trading ban. Legal Recourse: Regulators outlined a specific restitution mechanism under Article 107/3, allowing eligible individuals to benefit from effective repentance provisions by depositing required funds into the Ministry of Treasury and Finance accounts within 15 days of the decision.

Regulatory Framework and Enforcement of Trading Bans

The regulatory action centers on transactions executed within the share market of Odine Solutions Teknoloji Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ (ODINE). According to the SPK’s weekly bulletin, the investigated conduct falls within the scope of Article 107/1 of Capital Markets Law No. 6362, which governs actions designed to create false or misleading impressions regarding the prices, price changes, supply, or demand of capital market instruments.

Alongside the formal criminal complaints submitted to judicial authorities, the board instituted a strict two-year ban preventing the named individuals from conducting transactions on Borsa İstanbul and other organized markets. This administrative restriction relies on Article 101 of the law, alongside complementary provisions outlined in the Communiqué on Measures to be Applied in Information Abuse and Market Fraud Investigations.

Photo: Sözcü

Targeted Individuals and Scope of License Cancellations

While all 21 individuals face criminal complaints and trading prohibitions, regulatory consequences regarding professional credentials vary. NTV Haber notes that 16 of these individuals—specifically excluding Rüstem Karakaya, Halil İbrahim Ege, Muhammed Yarız, Ahmet Haluk Güner, and Cengiz Avcı—have also suffered the complete revocation of their capital market licenses for the duration of the two-year prohibition.

Regulatory Action Impacted Individuals Legal Basis Criminal Complaint & 2-Year Trading Ban All 21 Named Persons Capital Markets Law No. 6362 (Articles 101 & 107/1) License Revocation 16 of 21 Individuals SPK Bulletin Provisions (Active Ban Duration) Repentance Payment Option Eligible Parties Capital Markets Law No. 6362 (Article 107/3)

Several Implicated Individuals Faced Previous Financial Inquiries

Several names appearing in the latest SPK bulletin have previously surfaced in separate financial inquiries conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. NTV Haber reported that eight of the individuals—Ayşe Seher Aydın, Enes Yazıcı, Feryal Köker, Müjdat Ede, Oğuzhan Özerkaya, Onur Göğebakan, Orçun Berkay Kaya, and Ahmet Özcan—had previously faced detention orders in related capital market probes. Adem Karatepe was separately implicated in an independent market investigation earlier in the month.

Photo: NTV Haber

For individuals seeking mitigation, the regulatory framework provides a narrow compliance path. As detailed in the public disclosures, those who meet the statutory requirements of Article 107/3 of the Capital Markets Law may utilize repentance provisions, provided the specified financial restitution is transferred to the Ministry of Treasury and Finance within a strict 15-day window following the board’s resolution.