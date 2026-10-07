White House instructs Pentagon to draft options for strikes on Iran

As the November 3 midterm elections approach, the White House has instructed the Pentagon to draft military options for strikes against Iranian targets.

The eight-month-old conflict has seen a period of relative calm in recent weeks, with no U.S. strikes launched against Iran. According to Al Arabiya, this quiet phase aligned with a strategy to avoid reminding voters of an unpopular war that could negatively impact Republican candidates. Yet, internal deliberations indicate that dynamic could shift rapidly.

Central Command Compiles Operational Plans for Limited Strikes

U.S. Central Command, which coordinates regional military efforts, is actively compiling these operational plans. Administrative officials speaking with The Atlantic emphasize that the exact scope, targets, and ultimate authorization of these strikes remain unsettled. Supporters of the move acknowledge that limited strikes alone will not force Tehran to the negotiating table or immediately restore safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz before election day.

Photo: العربية

Instead, proponents argue that renewing a posture of strength after months of fragile peace provides a political advantage. A Republican familiar with the internal deliberations noted that such a step would create the public perception of victory and help drive down fuel costs.

Strategic Factor Pre-Midterm Approach Post-Midterm Outlook Military Posture Localized planning for limited strikes by CENTCOM Potential for broader, more comprehensive military actions Primary Objectives Demonstrating resolve and lowering fuel prices Enforcing nuclear compliance and securing maritime routes Diplomatic Track Stalled mediation efforts over nuclear file Heightened economic pressure or escalated military force

Diplomatic Focus Centers on Binding Nuclear Agreement

Parallel to the military planning, diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran face significant bottlenecks.

Warrick noted that while maritime protection involves escorting commercial vessels through the Persian Gulf, the broader diplomatic focus centers on forcing Tehran into a binding nuclear agreement. Observers indicate that once the November ballots are cast, the administration will face fewer domestic constraints regarding whether to maintain economic sanctions or escalate military operations.

Strategic Calculations Beyond the Ballot Box

Military analysts suggest that any limited operation before November could be followed by a much larger campaign if hostilities resume in earnest.

Photo: الجزيرة نت

Imamian added that Iran’s resource constraints limit its capacity for prolonged asymmetric escalation. Whether these strategic assessments translate into kinetic action before the first Tuesday of November depends entirely on final white House sign-offs.