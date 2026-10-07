Boeing, Airbus, Safran, and Lockheed Martin Join Forces in Morocco for Advanced Manufacturing Hub

The global aerospace elite converged in North Africa this October, marking a profound shift in industrial strategy as Boeing, Airbus, Safran, and Lockheed Martin formally aligned at the Marrakech Air Show 2026. H24info reported that these aerospace giants joined forces around advanced manufacturing initiatives in the Kingdom, cementing Morocco’s evolution into a platform aéronautique.

Consolidating the Africa Center of Manufacturing Excellence

The centerpiece of this industrial realignment is the formalization of the Africa Center of Manufacturing Excellence (ACME) consortium. Initially launched two years ago as a research platform labellisée par Boeing at the University Mohammed VI Polytechnique (UM6P), the initiative has expanded its scope. The newly signed consortium agreement incorporates nine prominent stakeholders:

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce

The Administration of National Defense

The University Mohammed VI Polytechnique (UM6P)

The OCP Group

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Safran

The French Technical Centre for Mechanical Industries (Cetim)

According to coverage by Le Desk, the signing ceremony on October 7, 2026, took place directly on the Royal Air Forces base in Marrakech. The expanded ACME framework is designed to pool shared equipment, coordinate research programs, and deliver training via the ACME Academy. Signatories to the agreement included UM6P president Hicham El Habti, vice-chancellor Abdelhadi Sohib, Fahad Almhairi for Boeing, Joseph Rank for Lockheed Martin, Gabriel Semelas for Airbus, Safran Nacelles president Vincent Caro, and Cetim Maroc general director Karim Cheikh.

Photo: Le360

Research priorities within the center will span advanced materials, 3D printing, machining, composites, robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence, as well as measurement and testing technologies. By bridging research and industrial execution, the partners aim to fortify supply chains and develop Moroccan skills.

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This initiative builds upon a strategic three-pillar partnership signed in June 2026 between Harmattan AI and the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), focusing on local manufacturing, AI research, and cooperation with Moroccan universities. The Administration of National Defense subsequently signed a formal letter of intent regarding the acquisition, development, and production in Morocco of the IRIFI systems.

A Multisectoral Industrial Ecosystem

The breadth of the Marrakech Air Show 2026 illustrates how Morocco has positioned itself across multiple tiers of the global defense and aviation sectors. Medias24 reported that the exhibition gathered nearly 200 exhibitors from 27 countries, representing major industrial players from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Photo: Yabiladi.com

International defense contractors—including Israel’s IAI, Elbit Systems, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, alongside a delegation from the United Arab Emirates including EDGE Group—highlighted the event’s significance. Concurrently, dedicated forums focused on future talents, with participation from Royal Air Maroc and major international equipment manufacturers implanted in the Kingdom, including Safran and Pratt & Whitney Morocco.

By uniting competing global OEMs, regional defense authorities, and local academic institutions under collaborative umbrellas like ACME, Morocco continues to redefine its industrial footprint. The ongoing integration of advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and sovereign production capabilities points toward an increasingly self-reliant future for North African aerospace.