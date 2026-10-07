Latvian Actor Kārlis Arnolds Avots Stars Alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones in London Series Premiere

On Wednesday, October 7, Latvian actor Kārlis Arnolds Avots stepped into the flashbulb glare at the London premiere of an eight-part thriller directed by Damon Thomas, where he shared the screen with Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Avots appears in three of the series’ eight episodes. The production centers on former cocaine smuggler Jackie Price, played by Zeta-Jones, who funds a luxurious lifestyle through tax art-sales schemes. After 20 anonymous years, elite contract killers known as the Seven Demons are hired to kill her.

London Premiere and Coming Screenings

This international project is not the actor’s sole overseas credit. Last year, Avots announced his casting in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios series Asiņainais cirvis, scheduled for release next year. Despite his work abroad, the actor is returning to Latvia for a special charitable screening of the domestic feature film Uļa, in which he stars as Uļjana Semjonova.

The charity event takes place on Tuesday, October 13, at 19.30 at the Forum Cinemas Centrs theater. Following the screening, audiences can meet Avots in person to discuss the film’s production and his role portraying Uļjana Semjonova. All ticket proceeds from this screening will be donated to the Latvian Olympians Social Fund (LOSF).

Event / Project Role / Details Timing & Location London Series Premiere Co-starring alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones in Damon Thomas’s 8-part thriller (appears in 3 episodes) October 7, London Asiņainais cirvis Cast in Amazon MGM Studios series Slated for release next year Uļa Charity Screening Starring as Uļjana Semjonova; Q&A and ticket proceeds donated to LOSF October 13, 19.30 at Forum Cinemas Centrs

Box Office Milestone for Uļa

Semjonova herself served as the head and later honorary chairperson of the LOSF, actively supporting athletes after their professional careers ended. The charity screening continues her work by aiding sports veterans through ticket sales.