Douyin Removes Video After Comments Reference Sitong Bridge Protest

A Douyin video titled “68 and its two fairy neighbors,” which used numerical labels to identify three figures, has been removed from the platform following a surge of comments referencing the number “4.” The incident, which occurred around October 5, highlights the ongoing volatility of digital expression in China.

Digital Censorship and the Echoes of Sitong Bridge

The video was pulled and its associated account made unsearchable after users began leaving comments involving the digit “4,” a shorthand often associated with the 2022 Sitong Bridge protest.

Observers note that the rapid deletion of the content shows a tightening environment where even oblique numerical references trigger automated or manual censorship.

The original video had gained significant traction, garnering approximately 23,000 likes and 24,000 shares before it was taken offline.

The Mechanics of Numerical Avoidance

The situation escalated when a user with a Tianjin IP address commented, “Actually, there is another one with a 4 that hasn’t been said yet,” a remark that received over 1,600 likes. This prompted a flurry of inquiries from other users asking for clarification, while others warned that the discussion risked the platform’s availability. The video creator expressed frustration in the post-script of their upload, stating, “Can you stop talking nonsense in my comment section?” and later noting, “I went to eat and came back to find my comment section gone.”

The incident reflects a trend of "code-switching" in Chinese social media. As traditional avenues for discourse are restricted, users have increasingly turned to homophones, numerical puns, and shorthand to signal dissent or shared cultural knowledge. This creates a cat-and-mouse game between platform algorithms and a public determined to find, or at least acknowledge, sensitive historical markers.

Industry Implications for Platform Governance

For tech platforms like Douyin, the challenge lies in balancing user engagement with the strict regulatory mandates governing Chinese cyberspace. When a benign-looking video becomes a lightning rod for political subtext, platforms face the binary choice of either heavy-handed moderation—which risks alienating the user base—or allowing the discourse to spread, which risks direct government intervention. This environment directly impacts creator economics, as influencers now operate under the constant threat of “shadow-banning” or total account erasure, which effectively nullifies the value of their digital brand assets.

Metric Recorded Status Video Engagement ~23,000 Likes / 24,000 Shares Trigger Mechanism Numerical reference to “4” Platform Outcome Video removal and account de-indexing

The Evolution of Digital Protest

The Sitong Bridge incident, which occurred in October 2022, remains a potent symbol online. Peng Lifa, the protester who hung banners calling for the end of strict pandemic policies and the removal of leadership, was reportedly sentenced to nine years in prison in 2025. Despite the passage of nearly four years, the event continues to permeate online discourse through these fragmented, encoded interactions.

Observers of the Chinese internet, such as Mr. Zhu suggest that this reliance on "memes" and numerical riddles proves that human expression persists under pressure. However, others, like the scholar Mr. Wang, argue that such indirect methods are ultimately ineffective, suggesting that the obscurity of the language prevents the message from reaching a wider audience. As platforms continue to refine their keyword-filtering capabilities, the “information gap” between those who understand these codes and those who are excluded from the conversation continues to widen.

The disappearance of the “68” video is not an isolated technical glitch, but a symptom of a systemic friction between a platform-driven creative economy and the rigid constraints of a monitored digital space. Whether creators can sustain their influence while avoiding these invisible red lines is the defining question for the next generation of social media content in the region. How do you see the future of digital expression when even numbers become contraband? Let us know your thoughts below.