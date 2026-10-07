50 Cent Rejects Politics: ‘I Have No Political Aspirations

In a video interview on YouTube's The Enthusiast Podcast on October 6, 2026, rapper 50 Cent stated that he has no political aspirations, does not care about politics, and refuses to get involved in it because he is an entertainer.

50 Cent Refuses to Enter Politics

50 Cent declared in an October 2026 podcast interview that he has no political aspirations and refuses to get involved in politics.

The rapper stated he identifies as “purple” rather than Red or Blue, citing flaws on both sides of the political aisle.

The comments follow his recent friction with local politics surrounding a $124 million development project in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Why Shreveport Political Maneuvering Triggered 50 Cent’s Stance

Speaking with host Lincoln Salazar on The Enthusiast Podcast, 50 Cent explained that trying to launch massive commercial ventures requires dealing directly with politicians. That administrative exposure gave him an unfiltered look at the inner workings of government. According to the rapper, attempting to execute a large-scale enterprise inevitably pulls an individual into political friction, prompting his decision to step completely away from the arena.

“See what happens when you but you're trying to do something so big over there [Shreveport, La.], you kind of deal with the politicians. So you kind of see the inside of what's kind of happening,” 50 Cent said in the interview at the 6-minute mark. “So, yeah, it starts to get political, but I don't care about politics or want to be involved in politics at all. Because I'm an entertainer.”

Rejecting Party Lines for a Neutral Stance

When asked by Salazar about aligning with political parties, the New York artist rejected the binary choice of Republican or Democrat. Instead, he framed his outlook as entirely independent, noting that both major political parties exhibit policies and behaviors he finds disagreeable.

“So, you know, I [get] ‘Are you Red or Blue?'” 50 explained. “I'm purple. I'm with everybody.” He added, “I've seen things that I don't agree or disagree with from the Democratic side, and I see things that I don't like from the Republican side, but it's pick your poison.”

The Background of the Shreveport Investment Pullback

This public distancing from the political sphere arrives months after high-profile friction regarding the rapper’s business ventures in Louisiana. In January 2026, 50 Cent announced plans to invest $124 million in Shreveport, Louisiana, with the intention of bringing his G-Unit Film and Television company to the city.

However, the venture hit significant roadblocks. In July 2026, the Power co-creator announced on Instagram that he was pulling back his investment because “there are people in Shreveport that just don't want things to get better.” The Enthusiast Podcast interview also touched upon his entertainment power and his upcoming Street Fighter movie project.