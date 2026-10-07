Sebastian Maniscalco Faces Backlash From Comedians Over SiriusXM Channel Shake-Up

Sebastian Maniscalco faces backlash from working-class comics and advocacy nonprofit Stand Up for Stand Up following an April SiriusXM shake-up that replaced the Raw Comedy channel with Sebastian Maniscalco’s Comedy Radio, which critics argue slashed royalty payments and airplay for hundreds of lesser-known performers by roughly sixty-six percent.

Fewer Comedians Receive Airplay on Revamped Channel

Data supplied by XMPlaylist and cited by Stand Up for Stand Up shows the number of distinct comedians receiving airplay fell from 812 in April to 275 in September.

Over seventy-five percent of monthly plays on the revamped channel now go to the top fifty artists, concentrating passive revenue among celebrity comics and deceased icons like Joan Rivers and Johnny Carson.

Prominent comedians including Patton Oswalt, Michelle Wolf, Margaret Cho, Liz Miele, and Greg Stone have publicly urged Maniscalco and SiriusXM to reverse course and restore the previous programming format.

How the SiriusXM Channel Rebrand Upended Comedian Royalties

The controversy centers on a strategic overhaul executed earlier this year by satellite radio giant SiriusXM. The platform retired its long-running Raw Comedy channel—historically known as Raw Dog Comedy—and replaced it with a twenty-four-hour branded station titled Sebastian Maniscalco’s Comedy Radio. SiriusXM explicitly announced in April that the new offering would be “curated and headlined by Maniscalco,” according to reporting from Fox News.

While celebrity-led audio channels are a standard fixture of satellite radio lineups, this particular transition sparked economic fallout for independent performers. Stand Up for Stand Up published an analysis revealing that the rebranding fundamentally altered royalty distribution. Instead of spreading spins across a wide pool of over eight hundred working-class comedians, the schedule narrowed drastically. As Deadline reported, airplay concentrated heavily among a top tier of living headliners and deceased legends, choking off vital passive income for comics who rely on roadside touring and residual checks to pay bills.

Comedian Backlash and Direct Appeals to Maniscalco

As industry frustration mounted through the autumn, numerous stand-ups took to social media and video platforms to protest the channel’s new direction. Comedian Liz Miele detailed the economic devastation in an Instagram video, explaining that working-class comics who have no financial safety net lost dependable revenue streams. In a separate video posted to Instagram, comedian Greg Stone directly appealed to Maniscalco, quipping that fans might soon see displaced comedians “pumping gas, waiting tables” or begging outside retail stores.

Mainstream comedy stars also joined the chorus, posting video pleas urging the comic to intervene. Michelle Wolf and Margaret Cho echoed those sentiments on social media, asking Maniscalco to give working comedians a fair chance at exposure and residual earnings.

More Comedians Join the Chorus Against the Channel Rebrand

Other performers weighed in on social media regarding the financial blow of the channel takeover. Comedian Matt Ruby wrote in a Substack piece that the channel is crushing middle-class comedians who rely on the company’s payments to pad their income. Matthew Broussard also joined the ranks of comics drawing attention to the issue. Comedian Greg Stone titled his Instagram video appeal “Sebastian Maniscalco Is Destroying Comedy,” addressing Maniscalco as one Italian coming to another and urging him to bring back Raw Dog. Patton Oswalt released a Facebook video telling Maniscalco that he can easily reverse the decision and let young comedians get their checks.

Metric Before Rebrand (April) After Rebrand (September) Active Comedians Receiving Airplay 812 275 Share of Plays Going to Top 50 Artists Distributed Over 75% Channel Branding Raw Comedy / Raw Dog Sebastian Maniscalco’s Comedy Radio

Corporate Defense and the Debate Over Creative Control

Amid the public outcry, defenders of Maniscalco have argued that the comedian acts primarily as a brand figurehead rather than a hands-on programming director. Several listeners and social media users pointed out that corporate executives at SiriusXM—not individual talent—make daily playlist decisions and licensing agreements.

Photo: nypost.com

SiriusXM defended the programming shift in an official statement provided to Fox News Digital, emphasizing its ongoing financial commitment to the genre. SiriusXM works together with our creative partners to program the best possible experience for our listeners, a company spokesperson stated. The broadcaster added that the new channel introduced a fresh creative direction and that the platform continues investing in comedians more than any other audio platform. Sources close to SiriusXM indicated to Deadline that leadership viewed the rebrand as necessary because previous listenership metrics fell short of expectations, though audience data remains private.

As the debate persists across digital platforms, questions remain regarding whether SiriusXM or Maniscalco will heed the public appeals from advocacy groups and restore airplay equity for independent performers.