Triangle theatergoers face eclectic October release slate, INDY Week reported

Triangle theatergoers face an eclectic October release slate, featuring a secret-access documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes titled You Can See Everything, Mahershala Ali’s assassin-character study Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, and Laika’s stop-motion fantasy adventure Wildwood, INDY Week reported.

Specialty Screenings and Mahershala Ali Boost Ticket Yields

Specialty Screening Turnout: Local venues like The Cary Theater, Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh, and the Carolina Theatre of Durham anticipate heightened ticket yields via curated horror marathons and the 9th annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball.

Local venues like The Cary Theater, Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh, and the Carolina Theatre of Durham anticipate heightened ticket yields via curated horror marathons and the 9th annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball. Crossover Appeal: Mahershala Ali anchors dual high-profile cinematic offerings this month through both live-action drama and the Wildwood voice cast.

Unprecedented Access Inside the Elizabeth Holmes Documentary

The documentary project You Can See Everything was initially structured as a standard profile of former biotech executive Elizabeth Holmes before she began serving an 11-year federal prison sentence, INDY Week reported. Holmes received a federal conviction in 2022 for defrauding investors of millions through her startup, Theranos. Breaking years of silence, Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, granted filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim complete 24/7 access to their San Diego home for 34 days.

The film takes its title directly from Holmes’ assertion to the crew that viewers can see everything. Assembled over a three-year window, the project debuted via a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival to cryptic, highly positive reviews. Codirector Nathan Fielder brings his distinct approach to constructed reality into the biographical feature, which stands as a central mystery of the regional cinematic calendar.

Mahershala Ali Transitions From Action to Character Study

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali stars as Latif in the action-thriller and character study Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed by Bassam Tariq, INDY Week reported. The project draws its title from an ancient Islamic narrative frame. Latif navigates grief following the death of his wife while managing the responsibilities of raising three young children alongside a concealed career as an assassin.

Director Bassam Tariq connects the narrative to cinematic traditions represented by films like The Professional, Ghost Dog, John Wick, and the Jason Bourne series. Festival feedback highlights that the movie prioritizes detailed psychological portraiture over pure action, addressing lapsed faith, modern masculinity, Islamophobia, and military veteran readjustment. Ali accepted the undertaking following physical training for an unmaterialized Blade reboot.

Film Title Genre / Format Key Talent / Studio Notable Context You Can See Everything Documentary Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim 34-day 24/7 access to Elizabeth Holmes Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Action-Thriller / Character Study Mahershala Ali, Bassam Tariq Inspired by an ancient Islamic tale Wildwood Stop-Motion Fantasy Adventure Laika, Colin Meloy (Author) PG-13 adaptation featuring voice work by Carey Mulligan and Tom Waits

Laika Brings Colin Meloy’s Impassable Wilderness to Screen

The stop-motion animation studio Laika presents the long-delayed fantasy adventure Wildwood, adapted from musician and author Colin Meloy’s 2011 novel, INDY Week reported. The narrative tracks two middle schoolers journeying into a parallel domain designated as the Impassable Wilderness to rescue an infant taken by crows—alluding directly to the collective noun for the bird. Illustrated originally by Carson Ellis, the property carries a PG-13 rating due to intense thematic elements and violent conflicts.

The voice cast features Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Tom Waits, and Mahershala Ali. Alongside major releases, regional venues schedule specialized seasonal programming. The Cary Theater presents Shaun of the Dead and Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh hosts the Dismember the Alamo marathon alongside Cemetery Man, and the Carolina Theatre of Durham schedules screenings of Ghost Story, Event Horizon, The Fog, and its annual Rocky Horror Halloween Ball.