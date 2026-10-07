DOST, PCCI Boost Disaster Resilience at Handa Pilipinas Visayas

The Department of Science and Technology brought its Handa Pilipinas disaster resilience program back to Leyte on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, launching the three-day Visayas Leg at the Leyte Convention Complex in Palo, The Manila Times reported.

DOST-Eastern Visayas Bridges Disaster Preparedness with Economic Resilience

The 2026 Handa Pilipinas Visayas Leg operates under the theme “Agham at Teknolohiya para sa Ligtas at Matatag na Bayan.” The initiative is led by DOST-Eastern Visayas in partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tacloban-Leyte Inc.

DOST-Eastern Visayas regional director Dr. John Glenn Ocaña stressed that disaster resilience cannot remain solely the government’s burden. Calamities disrupt entire business ecosystems, supply chains, and local livelihoods.

“This initiative is significant because it bridges disaster preparedness with economic resilience,” Ocaña stated. “When a disaster strikes, it impacts far more than homes and infrastructure; it disrupts businesses, livelihoods, agriculture, the food supply chain, and the daily lives of families. Partnering with the business sector through PCCI Tacloban-Leyte Inc. is vital to building true resilience.”

Technology Deployment for Risk Reduction

Ocaña noted that businesses and local economic networks must engage in early preparation to protect supply chains before hazards strike. The program uses science and technology tools designed to map out vulnerabilities and specific local risks.

“Beyond risk assessment, we also deploy technologies for early warning systems, emergency communications, smart agriculture, and other vital community needs,” Ocaña added.

The three-day gathering features grassroots disaster risk reduction discussions alongside plenary sessions focused on science and inclusive planning. Attendees can also participate in technology pitching sessions centered on risk forecasting and structural resilience, alongside a business conference prioritizing crisis-ready communities, competitiveness, innovation and inclusive growth.

Handa Pilipinas operates as a nationwide DOST platform showcasing science, technology, and innovation solutions dedicated to disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation. Organizers confirmed that the Visayas leg will formally turn over hosting duties to DOST Central Visayas for the 2027 edition.