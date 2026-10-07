Jessica Holmberg had 5kg benign cyst after stranger thought she was pregnant

When 37-year-old Jessica Holmberg noticed her entire body shedding weight while her midsection stubbornly refused to follow suit, she figured it was just part of the everyday fluctuation of life. Then a stranger walked up to her in public and offered hearty congratulations on an impending baby, an awkward social encounter that laid bare a startling physical reality. The prominent bulge stretching her clothes was not a child at all, but a massive five-kilogram cyst.

Holmberg spent the early weeks of summer scrolling through online social media groups, searching for answers to a deeply unsettling question: whether other women experienced their abdomens collapsing inward when lying flat on their backs. The replies flooded in with urgent warnings, prompting her to pick up the phone and contact her local health clinic. Aside from intermittent back pain she casually chalked up to her changing weight, and occasional dull sensations resembling menstrual cramps despite her contraceptive regimen, her body offered no alarming alarms to signal the internal anomaly.

From Routine Ultrasound to Accelerated Cancer Screening

The initial medical investigation moved swiftly from a routine primary care referral to an ultrasound appointment. Midwives at the clinic identified the growth and informed her that surgical intervention was non-negotiable. The diagnostic timeline collided directly with personal plans, forcing Holmberg to process the news while preparing for a family trip to Denmark to visit Den Blå Planet.

While standing in the parking lot outside the aquarium, her phone rang. The treating physician delivered the news that she would need to undergo an expedited cancer workup. The gravity of the situation only fully materialized once she returned home, settled down with her medical records, and read through the clinical notes detailing the accelerated oncology assessment protocols.

Inside the Dimensions of a Five-Kilogram Cyst

Throughout her summer break, Holmberg traded relaxation for a grueling gauntlet of gynecological examinations, diagnostic imaging scans, and consultations with a specialized oncology multidisciplinary team. The psychological toll proved heavy, rendering genuine rest impossible while she waited for definitive answers regarding malignancy.

Imaging scans eventually revealed the sheer scale of the intruder occupying her abdominal cavity. Measuring roughly 25 by 23 centimeters across and spanning 15 centimeters in thickness, the benign growth scaled in at an estimated five kilograms. Reflecting on the scans, Holmberg admitted that seeing the anatomical layout felt surreal, noting the baffling paradox of carrying such a massive mass without suffering more severe systemic disruptions.

Preparing for Extraction and Reclaiming Comfort

Holmberg chose to document her journey online to break the silence surrounding hidden abdominal masses, hoping her transparency might help others manage unexpected medical diagnoses. Her upcoming treatment involves a procedure closely resembling a Caesarean section, where surgical teams will drain and excise the cyst alongside the affected ovary to eliminate any possibility of recurrence.

Once the operation is behind her, Holmberg looks forward to reclaiming the simple routines of daily life: sleeping through the night without multiple bathroom trips, moving through public spaces without attracting curious stares, and finally feeling comfortable in her wardrobe once again.