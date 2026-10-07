Sheffield Wednesday Play Coming to Sheffield: Tommy Craig’s New Drama

A new theatrical production celebrating Sheffield Wednesday and its passionate fan base is officially heading to the Sheffield Library Theatre next year. Titled The Miracle of Sheffield – Mum, Dad Football & Me, the project is spearheaded by actor Tommy Craig alongside BAFTA-winning playwright Jonathan Maitland, following months of development.

The 260-seater venue will host a four-week run for the play from March 25 until April 23 next year, with ticket sales opening to the public on Wednesday, October 7. The production centers on the club’s dramatic 2023 play-off semi-final win against Peterborough United, which Craig famously experienced from a trailer located 3,500 miles away in Canada.

From London Readings to a Sheffield Stage

The theatrical piece originated from an article Craig wrote for The Star. Initially conceived as a one-man show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the narrative expanded into a seven-person production as the script developed to explore broader emotional themes.

Organizers tested the concept with a rehearsed reading at a London pub earlier this year, drawing an audience of approximately 120 people. Notable attendees included former Premier League manager Alex McLeish and comedian Kevin Day. Craig noted that the crowd far exceeded typical turnout for early-stage script readings and included about 20 fans who traveled down specifically from Sheffield.

“About 120 people came to it,” Craig said. “When you’re doing a rehearsed reading it’s usually a man and his dog! You don’t get many people coming to rehearsed readings. But the London Owls were really supportive and there were about 20 or so that came down individually from Sheffield for the day for it which was great.”

Play Explores Family Bonds Beyond Football Fandom

While rooted in the events surrounding Sheffield Wednesday, creators emphasize that the play reaches beyond football fandom. The narrative explores generational bonds, family dynamics, and the ways shared passions keep relatives connected.

“But what was interesting is that there were people who weren’t even football fans and people who weren’t Wednesday connected or weren’t football related and everybody loved it,” Craig added. “It works as a piece about family and fathers and sons and passing your love of a club down. It’s about how it binds you and keeps you together. And it’s obviously about the game as well!”

The production also serves as a broader tribute to Sheffield, incorporating the region’s prominent music history throughout the performance.

Organizers Encourage Sheffield United Supporters to Attend

Organizers are encouraging supporters from across the football divide to attend, noting that the script maintains a light-hearted approach toward the city’s sporting rivalry with Sheffield United.

“Look it’s obviously got a Wednesday theme to it but it’s not anti-United in any way,” Craig said. “I’d love it if all my United mates come to see it. There’s a running gag about Sean Bean through it which is quite funny. It’s a play about football being more than football and everything around it. I’m absolutely sure Blades would get a kick out of it.”