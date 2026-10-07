Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo plans Sajik Stadium revamp and North Port arena

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo’s plan to revamp the aging Sajik Baseball Stadium and develop a new multipurpose arena in the North Port has triggered immediate economic anxiety among local merchants. As policy discussions stall on specific reconstruction details, business owners report falling commercial transactions and vanishing goodwill premium values across the surrounding neighborhood.

Baseball Infrastructure Impacts Local Business and City Economy

Local Commercial Valuation: Business district stakeholders face severe liquidity compression as uncertainty over the baseball infrastructure timeline depresses local lease premiums (kwonrigum).

Business district stakeholders face severe liquidity compression as uncertainty over the baseball infrastructure timeline depresses local lease premiums (kwonrigum). Matchday Economic Footprint: Official city projections estimate each home fixture generates roughly 1 billion KRW in direct consumer spending, culminating in a 60 billion KRW to 100 billion KRW seasonal economic impact.

Official city projections estimate each home fixture generates roughly 1 billion KRW in direct consumer spending, culminating in a 60 billion KRW to 100 billion KRW seasonal economic impact. Facility Infrastructure Roadmap: The municipality maintains that the Sajik redevelopment schedule remains active, balancing grassroots community sports integration with North Port commercial entertainment zoning.

Sajik’s Economic Footprint and the Cost of Delay

The debate surrounding the future of Sajik Baseball Stadium expanded beyond municipal facility planning into immediate merchant livelihoods during the 9th Busan Sport Policy Citizens Open Forum held on the 7th at the Busan City Sports Center, munhwa.com reported. Kim Jae-young, vice chairman of the Busan Small Enterprise and Merchants Association, pressed city leadership regarding the timeline of the reconstruction, structural safety concerns, and the ultimate economic fallout of the proposed North Port dome project on the existing commercial district.

Mayor Jeon acknowledged the immense financial weight the stadium carries for the surrounding economy. Municipal data presented during the forum highlighted that a single baseball fixture yields approximately 1 billion KRW in consumer activity. Across a standard 60-game home schedule, the franchise drives between 60 billion KRW and 100 billion KRW in regional consumption, anchoring local small businesses.

Jeon Jae-soo: "Seeking Coexistence Between North Port Dome Arena and Sajik Baseball Stadium" / KNN

“I do not have the authority to ask the merchants operating around Sajik Baseball Stadium to endure losses,” Mayor Jeon stated at the forum, emphasizing that the city will not abandon business owners facing severe operational distress.

Dividing the Blueprint Between Sajik and North Port

Despite assurances from city hall, the administration has yet to release concrete architectural blueprints detailing the scope of the Sajik reconstruction or the precise extent to which professional baseball match-day operations will be retained on-site. The lack of a definitive master plan has fueled persistent rumors among constituents regarding a potential relocation of the core franchise functions.

To counter these concerns, city leadership formally separated the operational scopes of the two venues. Mayor Jeon clarified that the planned North Port facility is designed as a comprehensive cultural and sports arena rather than a dedicated baseball-only stadium, explicitly dismissing fears that Sajik’s primary tenant is being uprooted to the waterfront.

Under the current municipal framework, the Sajik district will pivot toward supporting grassroots and community athletics alongside its renovated infrastructure. Meanwhile, the North Port development will target large-scale touring concerts, international exhibitions, and diverse sporting events.

Merchant Appeal Forces Urgency Into the Administrative Timeline

Administrative reassurances failed to completely calm the floor during the open debate. Addressing the administration directly from the audience, a local merchant operating within the Sajik commercial zone took the microphone to reveal that the mere prospect of the North Port dome discussions has paralyzed local property transactions and effectively erased the commercial goodwill premiums historically associated with storefronts in the area.

The intervention laid bare the complex web connecting the stadium’s structural future to local real estate values and small business survival. While Mayor Jeon maintained that administrative schedules have not slipped—noting that the city is utilizing the pre-construction window to thoroughly gather resident feedback—the pressure from the floor highlighted an urgent demand for a binding resolution.

The municipal government indicated that a comprehensive policy package addressing both the Sajik modernization and the North Port arena strategy will be unveiled soon, aimed at securing economic viability for the entire city without sacrificing legacy commercial hubs.