Brevard Football receives AFCA National Poll votes for first time

Brevard College football program is receiving votes in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) National DIII Top 25 Poll for the first time in program history, powered by a 4-0 start to the 2026 season.

Brevard Achieves First 4-0 Start Since 2009

The AFCA National DIII Top 25 Poll, alongside the D3football.com Top 25 Poll, is recognized by the NCAA for Division III. Brevard’s inclusion in the receiving votes category marks a milestone for the program.

The Tornados are off to their first 4-0 start to a season since 2009. This represents only the second time in program history that Brevard has remained unbeaten through the first four contests of a campaign.

Dominant Statistical Margins

Through four games in 2026, Brevard leads the USA South in multiple major statistical categories. The offense puts up 44 points per game, totaling 176 points, 23 touchdowns, 435 yards per game, and 270.5 rushing yards per game.

On the ground, Brevard has accumulated 1,082 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, the offensive line surrendered a league-low two sacks through four games and earned D3football.com Team of the Week honors after rushing for 336 yards against Belhaven.

Statistical Category Brevard Average / Total USA South Rank / Note Points Per Game 44.0 PPG 1st in USA South Total Yards Per Game 435.0 YPG 1st in USA South Rushing Yards Per Game 270.5 YPG 1st in USA South Opponent Points Per Game 9.0 PPG (36 total) League Low Sacks Recorded 16 total (4.0/gm) Tied for 1st

Defense Limits Opponents to League-Low Total Yards

Brevard’s defense complements the high-scoring offense by limiting opponents to a league-low 197.5 total yards per game and surrendering only four touchdowns overall. The unit is tied for the conference lead with 16 sacks.

Nationally, Brevard ranks third in third-down conversion defense percentage at 14.6%, fifth in scoring defense at 7.5 points per game, second in team passing efficiency defense at 82.05, and third in turnover margin at 2.00.

Special teams contribute to field position control as well. Brevard averages a league-leading 38.8 net yards per punt, while kickoffs average 64.5 yards with a league-best 42.9 net kickoff yards per kick.

Next Fixture on the Schedule

Brevard looks to extend its winning streak when the team travels to face Southern Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Buena Vista.