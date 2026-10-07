Aaron Sorkin’s Social Reckoning to dramatize Frances Haugen’s Facebook leaks

Director Aaron Sorkin returns to the corporate tech battleground with Social Reckoning, a 2026 feature film dramatizing whistleblower Frances Haugen’s leaks to The Wall Street Journal. Arriving sixteen years after David Fincher’s The Social Network, Sorkin’s latest project shifts focus from startup origins to the algorithms of outrage, pairing Mikey Madison with Jeremy Allen White.

Sorkin Directs Feature Film About Facebook Whistleblower

The Premise: Social Reckoning adapts the 2021 document leaks by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, examining the intersection of platform algorithms and the events of January 6.

Social Reckoning adapts the 2021 document leaks by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, examining the intersection of platform algorithms and the events of January 6. The Cast: Mikey Madison stars as Haugen alongside Jeremy Allen White as reporter Jeff Horwitz, with Jeremy Strong stepping in to portray Mark Zuckerberg.

Mikey Madison stars as Haugen alongside Jeremy Allen White as reporter Jeff Horwitz, with Jeremy Strong stepping in to portray Mark Zuckerberg. The Timing: Written and directed by Sorkin, the 112-minute feature arrives in 2026, pivoting the cultural conversation from early tech-bro mythologies to institutional accountability.

Reframing the Tech-Bro Mythos After Sixteen Years

When David Fincher’s The Social Network premiered in 2010, the platform was still in its relative infancy with roughly 500 million active users. Adapted from a nonfiction book by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, that original film focused on the dark-romantic tropes of a spurned Ivy League nerd building an empire. It offered a sharply styled, caustic portrait of early tech-bro culture—from the Winklevoss twins to Sean Parker and Jesse Eisenberg’s tightly wound Mark Zuckerberg.

Yet, those early films lacked the foresight to anticipate the vast societal transformations and toxic algorithmic steering that would later define the platform’s public reckoning. Sorkin originally intended to wait for Fincher to return for any continuation.

Aaron Sorkin on "The Social Reckoning"

From Campus Dorms to the Halls of Congress

Social Reckoning tackles the dry mechanics of policy documents and turns them into high-stakes cinema, focusing squarely on the trove of internal files provided to Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz by Frances Haugen. The film’s narrative architecture cross-cuts these disclosures with Zuckerberg preparing for congressional hearings and the platform’s scrambled internal responses immediately following the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

Rather than relying solely on dark-romantic isolation, Sorkin constructs the central dynamic between his leads using the brisk cadence of a romantic comedy. Sharp repartee and rapid-fire dialogue exchanges drive the interactions between Haugen and Horwitz, though romance is replaced by an atmosphere of sharp professional respect.

Aaron Sorkin Revisits Mark Zuckerberg 16 Years Later In "The Social Reckoning" | The Daily Show

Character Studies and the Final Moments of Print

Mikey Madison delivers a hyper-charmed, highly moralized performance as the data specialist Haugen, cutting a distinct contrast against the male-dominated engineering culture around her. Across from her, Jeremy Allen White steps into the shoes of reporter Jeff Horwitz, championing a gritty print journalism aesthetic that the film explicitly frames as “the last two minutes of print.”

Mark Zuckerberg is deliberately sidelined to a supporting role, embodied here by Jeremy Strong. Eschewing outright caricature, Strong’s method-acting approach presents Zuckerberg as a socially awkward yet hyper-intelligent man dealing with unprecedented institutional fallout. As Sorkin’s trademark rhythmic dialogue meets modern corporate boardrooms, the film captures an era of accountability that the original 2010 milestone never managed to reach.

Aaron Sorkin on Why ‘The Social Reckoning’ is Not a Political Film

Film Project Director Core Focus Key Cast Additions The Social Network (2010) David Fincher Founding years and Harvard campus origins Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake Social Reckoning (2026) Aaron Sorkin Whistleblower disclosures and algorithmic fallout Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong