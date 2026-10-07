Healthline Study Links GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic to Nail Detachment and Hair Loss

In a cross-national dermatological study released by Healthline, researchers found that users of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists like Ozempic reported nail detachment over four times as often as nonusers. Nail discoloration, ridges, and hair loss were also tracked across international patient cohorts to evaluate unexpected cosmetic and dermatological side effects.

GLP-1 Medications Cause Nail Separation and Hair Shedding

What was found: Patients taking GLP-1 medications reported higher rates of nail separation (onycholysis) and hair shedding compared to individuals not taking the drugs.

Patients taking GLP-1 medications reported higher rates of nail separation (onycholysis) and hair shedding compared to individuals not taking the drugs. The underlying mechanism: Rapid weight loss and potential micronutrient deficiencies—such as drops in protein, iron, and zinc—frequently disrupt the cell-division cycles responsible for healthy hair and nail growth.

International Study Cohorts and Survey Methodology

The investigation examined a representative sample of adults across France, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico, Healthline reported. Researchers evaluated 575 participants taking GLP-1 medications alongside 1,329 control participants diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or both, who had never used GLP-1 therapies.

When participants filled out the study’s questionnaires, 39% of GLP-1 users reported nail separation or onycholysis, compared to only 9% of nonusers. Nail discoloration—manifesting as white, yellow, or greenish-black shades according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)—was documented in 46% of GLP-1 users, contrasted with 17% of control participants. Additional complaints included nail ridges, grooves, and fragile nail structures.

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Charles Taïeb, MD, PhD, a study author, told Healthline that when researchers isolated only nail changes starting strictly after pharmacological treatment began, the statistical signal between the drug and nail detachment nearly diminished. Taïeb noted that a substantial portion of reported nail issues reflected patients’ underlying systemic health rather than a direct toxic mechanism of semaglutide or related peptides, though a modest drug-specific effect remains plausible.

Weight Loss Dynamics Versus Direct Pharmacological Effects

To determine whether rapid weight reduction triggered these dermatological shifts independently of the medication, researchers analyzed a subset of participants who experienced confirmed weight loss. Over a three-month span, 76% of GLP-1 users dropped weight, compared to 47% of nonusers. The elevated prevalence of nail and hair changes persisted even when adjusting specifically for individuals who lost weight.

Photo: everydayhealth.com

Tanya Evans, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of the Skin Cancer Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California, explained to Healthline that appetite suppression from GLP-1 receptor agonists can inadvertently lead to reduced intake of essential structural proteins and micronutrients.

Mir B. Ali, MD, medical director of the MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research, told Healthline that while he frequently observes hair thinning and brittle nails in surgical and medical weight-loss patients, clinical nail detachment has not surfaced in his practice.

GLP-1s & Nail Detachment? New Study Reveals a Surprising Side Effect

Dermatological Symptom GLP-1 User Prevalence Nonuser Control Prevalence Nail Separation (Onycholysis) 39% 9% Nail Discoloration 46% 17% Unusual Hair Loss 50% 34% Loss of Hair Volume or Density 42% 19%

GLP-1 Users Report Higher Rates of Hair Loss

A companion investigation focusing on hair and scalp health surveyed the same international cohort, revealing distinct overlapping markers. Unusual hair loss was reported by 50% of GLP-1 users versus 34% of nonusers, while a decrease in overall hair density affected 42% of users compared to 19% of the control group. Hair loss originating explicitly after treatment initiation was cited by 26% of users versus 12% of nonusers.

Scalp redness proved approximately three times more common among those taking GLP-1 medications, with most individuals experiencing hair loss also reporting localized symptoms like pruritus, erythema, or scaling. Evans stated that these findings point toward potential inflammatory pathways on the scalp compounding standard telogen effluvium—the temporary, hormone-driven hair shedding linked to rapid caloric reduction.

First Controlled Study Links GLP-1 Use to Fourfold Higher Nail Detachment Risk

Prescribing information for medications such as Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic, and Mounjaro lists hair loss as an adverse reaction observed during clinical trials or post-marketing surveillance reports.

Dermatologists Should Evaluate Persistent Nail Lifting and Inflammation

Individuals experiencing persistent nail lifting, severe discoloration, or scalp inflammation should schedule an evaluation with a board-certified dermatologist to rule out underlying fungal infections, nutritional deficiencies, or inflammatory nail disorders.

Because new nail growth requires approximately four to six months for fingernails and nine to twelve months for toenails, structural recovery is gradual.

References

Healthline: Ozempic: Unusual GLP-1 Side Effects Include Detached Nails, Hair Loss

Drugs.com: Ozempic Uses, Dosage, Side Effects, and Warnings

Everyday Health: GLP-1 Drug Effects on Hair, Skin, and Nails

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions about prescription medications or medical conditions.