Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Keys for Select GM Vehicles

Users of some Samsung devices in the US and Canada can now use a digital key stored in their Samsung Wallet to lock, unlock, and start select GM vehicles. The feature supports ultra-wideband and Bluetooth Low Energy protocols for hands-free proximity access.

Rollout Focuses on 2026 and 2027 Cadillac EVs

The rollout covers specific electric vehicles in North America. Support begins with select 2026 and 2027 Cadillac EVs. The lineup explicitly includes the 2025 through 2027 Lyriq, the 2026 and 2027 Optic, and the 2027 Vistiq. General Motors states that additional models will receive support before the end of 2026.

Hardware requirements are strict. Only Samsung Galaxy smartphones equipped with both ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) are compatible with the vehicle unlocking system.

Expansion to GMC and Chevy Trucks Planned for December

Digital key functionality will not remain exclusive to Cadillac. General Motors announced earlier this month that the capability will extend to a few GMC and Chevrolet trucks in December.

The automaker confirmed that the digital key infrastructure is expanding across major device ecosystems. Apple Wallet and Google Wallet will also support compatible iPhones, Apple Watches, and Pixel devices. However, whether those specific rival devices have functional access as of today remains unclear.

Vehicle owners will receive direct alerts regarding availability. General Motors notes that customers will see a notification in the “What’s New” section of their vehicle’s mobile app once digital key support officially reaches their specific car.

Digital Keys Automate Vehicle Locking and Sharing

Enabling the digital key alters daily vehicle interaction. Drivers can automatically unlock their car doors as they approach the vehicle, eliminating the need to physically retrieve a phone from a pocket or bag. The vehicle secures itself again automatically as the owner walks away.

Security controls mirror standard modern device-sharing practices. Digital keys can be shared with other drivers remotely. Owners can also suspend or completely delete active keys if their mobile device is lost or stolen.