Health Pro search engine lists 500,000 Belgian health professionals

Launched in early October 2026, Health PRO is a new unified official search engine created by the INAMI and the SPF Santé publique in Belgium to help patients locate over 500,000 active healthcare professionals nationwide, replacing the previous limited directory.

Health PRO Replaces the Legacy INAMI Directory

Finding an available physician, dentist, or midwife in Belgium has long posed a frustrating challenge for patients. To address this structural hurdle, the INAMI and the SPF Santé publique launched Health PRO in early October 2026. The platform serves as a centralized, public entry point for the professional data of more than 500,000 active healthcare providers across the country.

The system consolidates information directly from the SPF Health Practice Register and INAMI databases. Unlike the previous online directory managed by the INAMI—which restricted listings strictly to practitioners possessing an INAMI provider number—Health PRO covers all recognized healthcare professions in Belgium. This includes practitioners both with and without an INAMI number, spanning medical doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and allied health staff.

Access to the search engine is completely free and requires no user registration. Citizens can utilize the interface via desktop computers or mobile devices. Built-in geolocation features plot professional addresses directly onto an interactive map, allowing individuals to scan for nearby practices instantly.

New Portal Lists Belgian Health Professionals and Fees

Unified Access: Patients can now search for over 500,000 licensed Belgian health professionals—from general practitioners to specialized therapists—through a single free portal without needing an account.

Patients can now search for over 500,000 licensed Belgian health professionals—from general practitioners to specialized therapists—through a single free portal without needing an account. Tariff Transparency: The platform explicitly indicates whether a given provider adheres to official INAMI-mandated fee structures, helping patients anticipate out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The platform explicitly indicates whether a given provider adheres to official INAMI-mandated fee structures, helping patients anticipate out-of-pocket medical expenses. Phased Rollout: While current profiles display official practice authorizations (visas), specialties, and addresses, direct appointment-booking features are slated for future updates.

Search Fields Help Users Find Practicing Specialists

The user interface centers on three primary search fields on the homepage: the practitioner’s name, the specific health profession, and a geographic location identifier such as a postal code. Entering parameters like “gynecology” alongside a local municipality generates a list of practicing specialists and their respective clinic addresses.

For complex care coordination, an advanced search function permits filtering by specific practice types. This capability assists individuals organizing multidisciplinary care pathways—such as families seeking a perinatal psychologist or patients coordinating chronic disease management across multiple specialists.

Every practitioner profile displays their official professional visa—the legally mandated authorization to practice issued by health authorities—alongside recognized medical specialties. Profiles also detail all active work addresses, contact details, INAMI numbers where applicable for health insurance reimbursement, and professional qualification codes.

Directory Feature Legacy INAMI Directory Health PRO (2026) Covered Professionals Providers with INAMI numbers only All recognized health workers (>500,000) Geographic Interface Integrated interactive map with geolocation Fee Transparency Explicit INAMI tariff compliance indicators

Financial Transparency and Missing Appointment Infrastructure

A critical component of Health PRO is its transparency regarding billing. The tool indicates whether a healthcare provider applies official INAMI-negotiated fee schedules. This factor directly influences the final cost borne by the patient after mandatory state health insurance reimbursements are applied.

Despite these clinical and financial disclosures, authorities note that the platform currently represents an initial deployment phase. Essential practical functions—most notably direct digital appointment scheduling—are absent from the initial release and will be integrated incrementally in subsequent software updates.

Federal Health Authorities Established Health PRO

Health PRO was established in October 2026 by the Belgian federal health authorities to modernize provider discovery following years of fragmented patient searches across private directories.

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