Albion Crown VCT NAV falls; Quantum Blockchain secures US patent

London-listed Albion Crown VCT PLC reported a drop in its net asset value per share to 29.29 pence as of June 30, down from 30.33 pence the previous year, while Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC secured a vital US patent for its ASIC Ultra Boost technology, according to Alliance News.

Albion Crown Net Asset Value Drops Amid Difficult Macroeconomic Conditions

Albion Crown VCT PLC, a venture capital trust focusing on smaller, unquoted growth businesses, watched its net asset value per share decline to 29.29 pence at the end of June compared to 30.33 pence a year prior. During the financial year ending June 30, the trust distributed a total dividend of 1.51 pence, marking a decrease from the 1.59 pence paid in 2025. Despite the contraction in NAV and the slight reduction in past payouts, leadership moved forward with a first dividend declaration of 0.73 pence for the 2027 financial year. The board maintained that it remains confident in its portfolio strategy for the current operating period, pointing to resilience despite facing what it categorized as a difficult macroeconomic backdrop.

Quantum Blockchain's Gardin: US patent secured for ASIC Ultra Boost mining tech

Quantum Blockchain Wins US Patent for ASIC Ultra Boost Technology

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC secured official validation from the US Patent and Trademark Office for its Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Ultra Boost technology. The European Patent Office continues to examine the corresponding EU patent application. Francesco Gardin, Chair and Chief Executive of Quantum Blockchain, noted that the grant establishes the technology as an enforceable intellectual property asset. Hardware analysis conducted by the firm indicates that the architecture delivers measurable savings in silicon area within the SHA-256 message scheduler, which forms the computational core of every Bitcoin mining ASIC. The company is actively pursuing commercial monetization pathways for the patent portfolio through licensing agreements and direct industry engagement with major hardware manufacturers.

Additional London Market Capital Movements and Project Updates

Market activity across other London-listed firms brought several operational updates on the same day. Beacon Energy PLC announced that the long stop date for acquiring an additional 24% stake in LNEnergy from Reabold Resources PLC expired without an extension. Chief Executive Stewart MacDonald confirmed that the underlying share purchase agreement remains fully in force, while the company maintains its primary operational focus on well-testing operations for the Colle Santo project, which holds estimated gross proved plus probable reserves of 73.3 billion standard cubic feet. Meanwhile, ProVen VCT PLC allotted 1.5 million shares at an average price of 61.51 pence, and ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC issued 952,368 shares at 47.94 pence under their active subscription offers.