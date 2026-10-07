BTS Leader RM Unveils Personal Art Collection at SFMOMA

Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, leader of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has unveiled an extensive art collection titled “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition runs from October 3, 2026, through February 7, 2027, showcasing nearly 150 personal works alongside the museum’s own holdings.

RM Co-Curates Korean Art Exhibition at SFMOMA

The Display: RM’s debut as a co-curator features about 180 total works, including pieces by modern and contemporary Korean artists such as Yun Hyong-keun, Park Rae-hyun, and Chang Uc-chin.

RM’s debut as a co-curator features about 180 total works, including pieces by modern and contemporary Korean artists such as Yun Hyong-keun, Park Rae-hyun, and Chang Uc-chin. The Fan Turnout: Fans of the BTS fanbase, known as ARMY, descended upon San Francisco for the opening weekend, handing out stickers, keychains, and photocards outside SFMOMA.

Fans of the BTS fanbase, known as ARMY, descended upon San Francisco for the opening weekend, handing out stickers, keychains, and photocards outside SFMOMA. The Venue Details: Member tickets sold out rapidly ahead of the October 3 launch, though weekday tickets remain available for the exhibition’s run at SFMOMA.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art Hosts Its First K-Pop Collaboration

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art reached out to the BTS frontman and music producer while he was fulfilling his military service, pitching an exhibition centered on his private holdings. According to Yonhap News Agency, RM described the collection as “quite an extensive self-introduction” in a BigHit Music press release. SFMOMA co-curators America Castillo and Kim Hyo-eun worked alongside the rapper to select approximately 140 pieces from his personal collection and 36 items from the museum’s permanent archives.

The resulting exhibition marks the first time a K-pop artist has collaborated with SFMOMA. The galleries feature historical pillars of Korean modernism displayed alongside international masters. In a striking curatorial choice, abstract paintings by Yoon Hyong-geun and Mark Rothko hang side by side. When asked about seeing his most admired artist paired with Rothko at the opening reception, RM told observers, “It’s as if I started this exhibition just to see that.”

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

Inside the Galleries With Kim Nam-joon

Visitors walking through “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” encounter more than standard museum text. RM’s own handwriting sprawls across the walls, and the gallery labels break tradition by employing the first-person perspective in his voice. RM also lent his voice to record bilingual audio guides in both Korean and English while personally selecting the ambient music played throughout the exhibition spaces.

The curation is divided into thematic sections, including a dedicated look at repetition and exacting dedication titled “Passion.” This section highlights works like Kim Whanki’s dotted canvases and Giorgio Morandi’s still lifes. Yonhap News Agency noted that the collection introduces many contemporary Korean artists who remain unfamiliar to mainstream audiences outside the country, fulfilling RM’s stated goal of adding a fresh global perspective and sensibility.

BTS leader RM debuts his personal Korean art collection for SFMOMA exhibition

The ARMY Descends Upon California

The cultural footprint of the opening weekend extended far beyond gallery walls. Fans flooded the museum steps on Thursday and Friday, distributing handmade memorabilia. SFMOMA director Christopher Bedford confirmed that member tickets sold out immediately, driving swift weekend traffic to the cultural institution.

Exhibition Detail Specification Exhibition Title RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me Location San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) Dates October 3, 2026 – February 7, 2027 Works on Display ~180 total (~140 from RM’s personal collection) Featured Artists Yun Hyong-geun, Kim Whanki, Mark Rothko, Paik Nam-june, Henri Matisse

Reflecting on the city hosting his collection’s exclusive U.S. appearance, RM told reporters at the museum preview that San Francisco stands out as “one of the coolest cities in the world.” The exhibition remains open through February 7, 2027.