Sugar Intake During Antibiotic Treatment May Increase Gut Damage

New research published in the journal Nature indicates that consuming high levels of sugar while undergoing antibiotic treatment significantly accelerates the depletion of beneficial gut bacteria. By analyzing thousands of hospital meals, researchers found that for every 100 grams of sugar consumed, gut microbiome diversity declined by over 20 percent.

Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics Damage the Gut Microbiome

The gut microbiome is a complex ecosystem of trillions of microbes that are vital for digestion, immune regulation, and the production of essential neurotransmitters like serotonin. When patients receive broad-spectrum antibiotics—drugs designed to kill a wide variety of bacteria—this ecosystem faces significant, often unintended, collateral damage. This depletion of microbial diversity creates an opening for “pathobionts,” or opportunistic bacteria, to proliferate and potentially cause secondary infections.

The study, conducted by researchers at NYU Langone Health, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and City of Hope, utilized a unique dataset involving 173 hospitalized blood cancer patients. Because these patients were restricted to hospital-prepared meals, researchers were able to track macronutrient consumption with a level of precision rarely achieved in nutritional science. For every 100 grams of sugar consumed during the 48 hours preceding a stool sample, the study observed a 21% decline in “alpha diversity,” a clinical metric used to measure the variety and balance of bacterial species within the gut.

Sugar Makes Antibiotics Worse for Your Gut: New Study

Clinical Mechanisms of Microbial Disruption

The research suggests that sugar acts as an “amplifier” for antibiotic-induced damage. While broad-spectrum antibiotics clear out the native microbial population, the remaining bacteria—specifically species like Enterococcus faecium—may utilize dietary sugars to expand their population rapidly. In mouse models, the combination of the antibiotic biapenem and dietary sucrose resulted in a 33.4-fold increase in Enterococcus levels by the sixth day of the experiment.

“As we are learning how collateral damage of antibiotics to the microbiome are linked with long-term health problems, it’s important to identify factors that limit these unintended health risks,” said Dr. Jonas Schluter, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology at NYU Langone and co-senior author of the study.

The study findings highlight that sugar consumption alone was not linked to significant changes in microbiome diversity; the adverse effect was specifically observed in patients already receiving broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy. This synergy suggests that the metabolic environment of the gut is fundamentally altered during antibiotic treatment, making it highly receptive to sugar-driven bacterial shifts.

Sugar Intake Reduces Microbial Diversity

Metric Observed Impact Sugar Consumption Increase 100 grams (per 48-hour window) Alpha Diversity Decline ~21% to 24% reduction Primary Opportunistic Pathogen Enterococcus faecium Mouse Model Population Growth 33.4-fold increase (by day 6)

Findings May Not Apply to Healthy Individuals

This study focused exclusively on hospitalized patients undergoing intensive treatments, such as stem cell transplants. Therefore, the findings may not be directly applicable to healthy individuals taking a short, standard course of antibiotics for common infections.

Funding and Research Transparency

This research was supported by a wide array of grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including grants K08HL143189 and R35CA284024.