EA Sports FC Mobile adds FCM TV for MLS matches and Apple TV offer

EA Sports is integrating live Major League Soccer broadcasts directly into the FC Mobile interface through a new platform titled FCM TV. This October, players reaching account level 4 or higher can stream matches in-game, a move designed to incentivize engagement while offering a one-month trial of Apple TV for eligible users.

Live MLS Match Integration in FCM TV

Users can access these broadcasts through the News tab, where the platform provides live match coverage without the limitations of traditional regional blackouts.

The feature is not merely a passive viewing experience. EA has structured the platform to reward active participation, offering in-game rewards for users who watch the broadcasts.

One-Month Apple TV Access Requirements

Beyond the streaming functionality, the collaboration includes a promotional offer for a one-month trial of Apple TV. Accessing this requires navigating to the “News” pop-up within FC Mobile and selecting the “REDEEM NOW” button. The window for redemption closes on November 30, 2026, and the offer is restricted to users who do not currently hold an active Apple TV subscription.

Technical eligibility is strictly enforced at the account level. The offer is unavailable to Apple “Child Accounts,” and users must possess an Apple ID with a valid payment method on file. Geographic restrictions also apply; the promotion is excluded in markets including South Korea, Vietnam, Russia, and Belarus. For users encountering friction during the redemption process, Apple’s support infrastructure—specifically their official support portal—serves as the primary point of resolution for billing or service-related queries.

Matches Scheduled for October 2026

The broadcast schedule highlights three major fixtures intended to drive user traffic to the FCM TV platform. These matches feature high-profile international talent now competing in the MLS, which EA is using to anchor its in-game content strategy:

October 10: LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps at 7:30 PM PT, featuring Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller.

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps at 7:30 PM PT, featuring Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller. October 25: The Los Angeles Derby (LAFC vs. LA Galaxy) at 6:00 PM PT, featuring Marco Reus and Sergi Roberto.

The Los Angeles Derby (LAFC vs. LA Galaxy) at 6:00 PM PT, featuring Marco Reus and Sergi Roberto. October 28: Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City at 5:30 PM PT, featuring Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann.

Apple TV Integration Requires Server Validation

This integration relies on a direct handoff between the FC Mobile client and Apple’s media services. The system requires a stable connection to EA servers to validate account status before triggering the Apple TV landing page. Because this is a one-time promotional offer, users should be aware that the subscription will automatically renew at the regional monthly price unless it is canceled at least a day before the renewal date in their service account settings.

The technical implementation of the “REDEEM NOW” button acts as a deep link, bypassing the need for manual code entry. However, users experiencing issues with the redirect are advised to consult Apple’s billing support to verify their eligibility status, as the system will reject any account that has previously utilized an Apple TV trial or possesses an existing subscription.

How to Access and Troubleshoot FCM TV

What happens if the FCM TV stream fails to load during a match?

Technical issues regarding stream stability should be directed to the AppleCare Support team via their official support site, as the video delivery infrastructure is managed through the Apple TV service framework. Users should first ensure they have reached account level 4, which is the baseline requirement for accessing the FCM TV feature.

Can the one-month trial be applied to a current Apple TV subscription?

No, the offer is strictly for new and qualified returning subscribers. It cannot be stacked or combined with an active, paid Apple TV subscription, nor can it be used multiple times on a single Apple ID.

Are there specific hardware requirements to watch the matches?

The service requires a compatible device capable of running the latest version of EA Sports FC Mobile. Because the stream is delivered via the Apple TV platform, users must also ensure their device meets the minimum system requirements for the Apple TV app in their respective region.