Uber Technologies agrees to acquire ezCater to expand catering business

Uber Technologies, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ezCater, a U.S. platform for catering and workplace meals, in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.3 billion. The move aims to integrate ezCater’s specialized business-to-business infrastructure into the Uber Eats ecosystem, targeting the high-value corporate and event-ordering market.

Uber Targets High-Value Catering Transactions

The acquisition represents a strategic pivot for Uber to capture a larger share of the B2B food service sector. According to the company, ezCater currently supports over 140,000 restaurants and works for more than 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The platform generated over $2.5 billion in gross bookings over the trailing twelve months, with an average order value exceeding $400—a significant premium compared to standard consumer food delivery orders.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized the revenue potential of the deal, noting that catering serves as a substantial growth channel for restaurant partners. By folding ezCater’s logistics into the Uber Eats network, the company intends to standardize group ordering and provide a more predictable, high-volume delivery stream for its couriers. As reported by the-independent.com, this move is a direct attempt to challenge DoorDash, which has already established a footprint in the business catering space.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

DoorDash Retains Market Lead Despite Uber Eats Growth

The timing of the acquisition follows a period of sustained growth for the Uber Eats division. The company reported two consecutive quarters of double-digit delivery growth to start its 2026 fiscal year. Despite this momentum, its primary rival still holds a heavy advantage. Data from the gig-worker tracking platform ShiftTracker indicates that as of 2026, DoorDash retains a 67 percent market share of the U.S. food-delivery industry, while Uber Eats holds 25 percent.

The shift toward off-site and group ordering is supported by broader industry trends. A June 2025 study from the National Restaurant Association revealed that 30 percent of full-service restaurants have reconfigured their physical layouts to prioritize takeout and delivery workflows. Between 2019 and 2025, the share of off-site orders at full-service establishments grew from 19 percent to 30 percent, signaling a structural change in how commercial kitchens operate.

LAPD Uncovers $1M Stolen Rail Cargo, TA Services Expands Cross-Border, & Uber Acquires ezCater

Integration of B2B Logistics and Enterprise Services

Unlike standard consumer-facing delivery apps, the ezCater platform provides specific enterprise-grade tools, including 24/7 customer support and managed food spend solutions. The integration will use "Uber for Business," the parent company's enterprise arm, to bridge these services with the Uber Eats network. Nihad Rahman, CEO of ezCater, stated that the merger will allow the company to scale its catering and B2B expertise across Uber’s global reach.

The transaction is currently subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Both companies expect the deal to close in the coming months. From a financial perspective, Uber noted that ezCater is currently profitable on a non-GAAP operating income basis and is expected to be margin-accretive following the integration.

Operational Metrics of the Acquisition

Metric Reported Data Transaction Value $2.3 billion (All-cash) Restaurant Network 140,000+ locations Average Order Value Over $400 Trailing 12-Month Gross Bookings $2.5 billion Uber Eats Market Share (2026) 25 percent

Uber Acquires Infrastructure to Close Competitive Gap

For now, the deal stands as a significant consolidation of the U.S. food-tech market, as Uber seeks to close the competitive gap with its primary delivery rivals through the acquisition of specialized, high-margin, business-grade infrastructure.