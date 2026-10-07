Israel Marks Third Anniversary of October 7 Hamas Massacre

On October 7, 2026, Israel marked the third anniversary of the Hamas-led terror attack by placing over 1,200 symbolic coffins on the beach in Tel Aviv. The memorial events honored the victims who were murdered during the massacre that occurred on October 7, 2023.

Commemoration in Tel Aviv

The display of coffins transformed the beach, a location typically frequented by tourists and residents, into a site of national mourning. Beyond the shoreline, the city marked the anniversary at Dizengoff Square, where activists dyed the central fountain blood-red. Surrounding the water, portraits of the deceased were displayed as citizens gathered in silence to light candles and leave floral tributes.

Observances at the Nova Festival Site and Jerusalem

At the site of the Nova music festival near Re’im, where hundreds were killed during the initial morning assault, survivors and relatives held a moment of silence at 6:29 a.m., the exact time the attack began three years prior. In Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog lit a memorial candle to honor those who were murdered and those who fell in combat. Describing the period as three years of “ungeheurem Schmerz, Verlust und Trauma,” Herzog stated that the nation continues to remember the victims.

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israel Marks Anniversary For Oct 7 Victims At Nova Festival Site | N18G

International Remembrance

Events extended beyond Israel, including a central memorial in Berlin held at Bebelplatz under the theme “Nie vergessen. Niemals schweigen.” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt attended the ceremony, noting that the events of 2023 left deep emotional wounds. During the event, Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor characterized the 2023 attack as a genocide and called for a decisive effort to combat antisemitism.