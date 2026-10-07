President Trump Holds Campaign Rally in San Antonio at Freeman Coliseum

President Donald Trump returns to San Antonio today, marking his third visit to Texas in less than a month. As the campaign enters a critical stretch, the rally at the Freeman Coliseum is designed to galvanize Republican turnout in a state that has become a central battleground for the upcoming midterm elections.

Logistics and Security for the Freeman Coliseum Event

Doors at the Freeman Coliseum open to ticket holders at 2:30 p.m., with the Republican National Committee confirming that the president is scheduled to land at Kelly Air Airfield at 3 p.m. Motorists in the vicinity of the west side should prepare for significant traffic delays as the motorcade moves through the area, and local authorities have implemented temporary flight restrictions to accommodate the president’s arrival.

Trump returns to San Antonio for Freeman Coliseum rally with Ken Paxton

Programming for the rally is set to commence at 4:30 p.m., with President Trump expected to deliver his remarks at 6 p.m. Access to the venue is strictly limited; only those who secured tickets through the official GOP website will be permitted entry. Attendees are being urged by local authorities to factor in substantial time for security screening and traffic congestion.

Strategic Stakes in the Texas Midterms

This visit shows the high priority both major parties have placed on Texas, where nearly $175 million has been funneled into outside advertising to influence voters and help Republicans preserve control of a Senate seat. While Trump secured a 14-point victory in Texas during his last election, voter trends have shifted, leading to intense competition in districts like the 23rd and the newly formed 35th.

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The 35th District has become a focal point of the campaign, with candidate Carlos De La Cruz, an Air Force veteran, running against Democrat Johnny Garcia. De La Cruz has maintained a visible alliance with the president, dismissing suggestions that he should distance his campaign from national leadership. Similarly, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has continued to appear alongside the president at campaign stops, including a recent event in Denton, even as he faces ongoing scrutiny regarding his own polling numbers following the state GOP convention in Dallas.

The Evolving Landscape of Bexar County

San Antonio’s Bexar County represents a complex puzzle for the Republican strategy. Although Trump has not carried the county in his previous three elections, his performance has shown a marked upward trajectory, peaking at 44.5 percent of the vote in 2024. The campaign’s decision to invest millions through political action committees in this region highlights the importance of the Hispanic vote, which constitutes a majority of eligible voters in both the 23rd and 35th congressional districts.

LIVE: President Trump Holds a Rally in San Antonio, TX – 10/07/26

The Republican push to flip or hold these seats is not happening in a vacuum. As the rally unfolds, the question remains whether these high-profile appearances will successfully translate into the voter turnout required to secure these competitive districts. With Taylor Whartnaby scheduled to conduct a one-on-one interview with the president during his visit, the event will likely provide further insight into the campaign’s closing arguments for Texas voters.

As the motorcade makes its way to the coliseum and the crowd gathers, the political impact of this visit will be measured not just in the energy of the rally, but in the final margins in Bexar County this November. Whether this third visit in a month provides the necessary momentum for candidates like De La Cruz remains the central question as the clock ticks toward Election Day.