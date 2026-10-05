Trump Visits Nebraska: Campaigning for Sen. Pete Ricketts

President Donald Trump travels to Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday, for a midterm campaign rally alongside Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts. The visit lands amid fierce economic pushback from agricultural groups over the administration’s push to ease foreign beef imports.

Trump Campaigns for Ricketts in Nebraska Senate Race

Trump is campaigning in the ruby-red south-central region of the state to support Ricketts, who was originally appointed to fill the seat vacated by Ben Sasse when he departed to lead the University of Florida in 2023. Ricketts now faces independent challenger Dan Osborn in a contest that has drawn intense national attention. While Nebraska remains reliably conservative, rural voters across the country have expressed mounting frustration with persistent inflation, covering the high costs of fuel and groceries.

The political dynamic has shifted as Osborn travels across all 93 counties in Nebraska to meet with voters. Osborn previously challenged Republican Sen. Deb Fischer in 2024, losing by 7 percentage points. Although national Democrats are backing his current run, Osborn has declined to specify which party he would caucus with if elected in November. Meanwhile, the state’s Democratic party nominee, Cindy Burbank, formally dropped out of the race earlier this year to prevent siphoning votes from Osborn.

Donald Trump Speech LIVE: Major Campaign Rally in Grand Island, Nebraska | US News LIVE

Agricultural Conflict Over Foreign Beef Imports

Economic policy has created an acute friction point between the White House and agricultural producers in the state. The administration’s proposal to permit higher volumes of foreign beef imports aims to lower consumer grocery prices. However, ranchers across Nebraska have forcefully rejected the plan, warning that incoming foreign product will undercut domestic producers.

The plan to import low-quality foreign beef is not helping Nebraska ranchers. I would advise the White House to change that policy and look for longer-term things that will help us build the size of the herd and ultimately bring the price of beef down for consumers.

Ricketts made those remarks to the Associated Press last week on Capitol Hill, highlighting the direct policy friction between local agricultural interests and executive trade decisions.

Trump Begins Rally Blitz Ahead of Midterm Elections

Monday’s stop in Grand Island forms part of a 32-day rally blitz leading up to the November 3 midterm elections. The travel schedule has previously taken the president to deep-red territory in Oklahoma and Alabama, with an upcoming second stop in two weeks scheduled for San Antonio, Texas.

Down-ballot races reflect mixed territory for the GOP in Nebraska. While Republican Rep. Adrian Smith faces a secure reelection contest in the Grand Island area, the congressional seat in Omaha remains a competitive battleground. Known locally as the state’s “blue dot,” the Omaha district frequently splits its electoral vote to favor Democratic candidates in presidential cycles. Whether local agricultural discontent over trade policy will alter voting behavior in the broader Senate and congressional contests remains unknown as voters head toward November.