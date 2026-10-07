Nutritionists warn Ciao Energy by Squeezie and others is not necessarily healthy

In early June 2026, Squeezie, Léna Situations, and Inoxtag launched Ciao Energy, an energy drink marketed as a “zero bullshit” alternative. Despite branding claims of natural caffeine sources and the absence of taurine or artificial colors, nutritionists are warning that the product remains a standard stimulant beverage.

Financial and Health Metrics of Ciao Energy

Nutritional Profile: The product utilizes caffeine derived from green coffee and guarana, which experts note are physiologically identical to synthetic caffeine.

The product utilizes caffeine derived from green coffee and guarana, which experts note are physiologically identical to synthetic caffeine. Regulatory Stance: The French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) explicitly advises against the consumption of energy drinks by minors.

The French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) explicitly advises against the consumption of energy drinks by minors. Market Positioning: The brand targets a younger demographic, raising concerns regarding the potential for overconsumption and cardiovascular impact within a population sensitive to stimulants.

Physiological Realities Behind the Natural Marketing

The core marketing premise for Ciao Energy rests on the use of green coffee and guarana as “natural” sources of caffeine. However, nutritionists interviewed by Science & Vie emphasize that the human body does not distinguish between natural and synthetic caffeine molecules. Stéphanie Ballot, a dietitian-nutritionist with specialized diplomas from Sorbonne Université, notes that the physiological impact remains consistent regardless of the source.

Raphaël Gruman, a Paris-based nutritionist, adds that guaranine is chemically identical to caffeine. While the tannins in the guarana plant may slow the rate of absorption, the potential for side effects—including anxiety, tachycardia, and dependency—remains high. Pauline Pied, another dietitian-nutritionist, confirms that there is currently no scientific consensus demonstrating that guarana offers distinct health benefits over other caffeine sources, characterizing the “natural” label as a marketing instrument rather than a health indicator.

Ciao Energy : pourquoi des nutritionnistes alertent sur la boisson de Squeezie, Léna et Inoxtag

The Risk Profile for Younger Demographics

The primary concern regarding Ciao Energy is not its sugar content, but its target audience. Squeezie, Léna Situations, and Inoxtag command a combined audience of tens of millions, a significant portion of which consists of minors. The consensus among medical professionals is that adolescents possess a higher sensitivity to caffeine than adults.

According to the experts, the consumption of such beverages by minors can lead to disrupted sleep patterns and potential alterations in brain development. The "healthy" branding creates a false sense of security, potentially encouraging consumption in individuals who are already at risk due to underlying conditions such as cardiovascular issues, anxiety, or pregnancy. The experts warn that the risk is compounded by the “stacking” of caffeine from multiple daily sources, including coffee, tea, and pre-workout supplements.

Factor Marketing Claim Clinical Reality Caffeine Source Natural (Green Coffee/Guarana) Chemically identical to synthetic caffeine Health Impact “Healthy/Clean” Risks of tachycardia and anxiety remain Target Audience Broad/General Contraindicated for minors by ANSES

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

The energy drink sector has seen a recent shift toward “clean label” marketing. By positioning Ciao Energy as an “all-natural” alternative, the founders are attempting to capture market share from traditional, high-sugar incumbents. However, as Pauline Pied points out, the strategy is not unprecedented, as Red Bull has already introduced a sugar-free version.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.