Israelis Mourn on Third Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attack as Gaza Struggles

Israelis gathered on Wednesday to commemorate the October 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 people, saw 251 taken hostage, and sparked a devastating war in Gaza. The anniversary marks the first time all hostages are home, highlighting a profoundly altered Middle East.

The Bottom Line

Israelis are marking the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks with memorial gatherings across southern Israel, including the Nova music festival site.

For the first time, all Israeli hostages are home, marking a new stage of grief.

Mourning at the Nova Music Festival Site and Across Israel

Families gathered on Wednesday in southern Israel at intersections, bomb shelters, and the site of the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim to mark the third anniversary of the deadliest attack against Israel. Among those attending was Raz Zarfati, sister of Ron Zarfati, who was killed during the 2023 Hamas attack. Official government memorial services took place earlier on October 5, closer to the Hebrew-calendar anniversary, highlighting deep political divisions over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war and his reluctance to launch an official inquiry into the security failures of that day.

This year’s commemorations carry a distinct weight as the first anniversary where all hostages are home. Elkana Bohbot, 37, a survivor abducted from the Nova music festival, marked the occasion in Israel after spending 738 days in captivity. Bohbot recounted being held 50 meters underground in a dark, damp tunnel, enduring severe deprivation and forced propaganda videos. In the 11 months since his release, he has undergone physical and emotional rehabilitation, published a book, and welcomed a newborn daughter named Michele with his wife Rivka in August. Bohbot told The Associated Press that the child serves as a message that his community survived and will remain forever.

The Human Toll and Ongoing Crisis in Gaza

While memorials took place in Israel, no public events were scheduled in Gaza, where Palestinians continue to grapple with the catastrophic aftermath of the military campaign. The offensive has displaced approximately 90 percent of Gaza’s population, frequently multiple times, leaving major cities reduced to rubble and residents struggling in vast, squalid tent camps. Restrictions on aid and goods have fueled a severe hunger crisis across the narrow strip.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. While the ministry does not separate civilian casualties from combatants, it notes that roughly half of the dead are women and children, figures considered reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts. Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, halting the heaviest fighting, Israeli strikes targeting what Israel says are Hamas militants have continued. According to the ministry, 1,145 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers have been killed since that ceasefire began.

Metric October 7, 2023 Attack Post-Ceasefire Casualties Israeli Fatalities (Initial Attack) 1,200 killed, 251 hostages taken 7 soldiers killed since ceasefire Palestinian Fatalities (Gaza Conflict) N/A 1,145 killed since ceasefire Total Palestinian Deaths Reported N/A More than 74,000 total

A Radically Transformed Regional Landscape

The events of October 7 set in motion a cascade of regional conflicts that have reshaped the Middle East over the past three years. Israeli troops occupy swaths of territory in Syria and Lebanon amid conflict with Hezbollah, where more than 300,000 Lebanese remain displaced.

Photo: winnipegfreepress.com

Beyond the immediate borders, the war paved the way for a direct confrontation between Iran and the United States, involving strikes across Arab Gulf countries that have shaken the global economy. Domestically, the occupied West Bank has seen a rise in violence, where Israel’s far-right government has emboldened extremist settlers who have attacked Palestinians and destroyed property.