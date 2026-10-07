Sydney holds vigil three years after October 7 Hamas attack on Israel

Hundreds of people gathered at the Bondi Pavilion courtyard at 6:29am on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, observing a minute's silence that coincided with the exact moment militants launched their assault in 2023.

Commemorating October 7 at Bondi Pavilion

The poignant gathering brought together approximately 700 mourners just metres away from the site of December's Bondi terrorist attack, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. The coarse wail of the shofar—a ceremonial ram's horn trumpet—echoed across the courtyard to open the service. Several attendees draped themselves in Israeli flags while listening to community leaders and politicians reflect on the tragedy.

NSW opposition leader Kellie Sloane, federal Liberal senator Dave Sharma, and Israel's ambassador to Australia Hillel Newman addressed the crowd. Sloane shared her deep emotional reaction to the initial footage of the 2023 attacks, describing children running from shelters and the widespread slaughter, as reported by SMH.com.au. Ambassador Newman noted that behind every person killed on October 7 a face and a family exists, adding that while many in Australia grieved with Israel, others unfortunately rejoiced in the slaughter.

Connecting Global Terror to Local Realities

Speakers at the Bondi vigil drew explicit parallels between the Middle Eastern conflict and rising hostility within Australia. Michael Gencher, executive director of StandWithUs Australia, told the service that the consequences of October 7 still reverberate deeply globally. Three years later, October 7th is not just a date in history, it is still with us, Gencher stated, according to ABC News. Gencher emphasized that this anniversary occurred under the shadow of the December 14 massacre at Bondi Beach, framing both incidents within a three-year span where hatred toward Jewish people has grown more visible and dangerous.

Ambassador Newman asserted that a direct line connects the shooting at the Nova music festival in Israel with the shooting at Bondi. Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-CEO Alex Ryvchin echoed these sentiments, telling ABC News Breakfast that the community has come through fire while remaining proud Australians and Jews standing with Israel. Ryvchin also pointed out that the events exposed visible antisemitism in places like Lakemba and the Sydney Opera House.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Broader Reactions and Divergent Gatherings

While the Australian Jewish community united in solemn remembrance, the broader social landscape reflected deep divisions. Pro-Palestinian groups organized separate vigils in Sydney and Wollongong, actions that drew criticism on Tuesday from both the Executive Council of Australian Jewry and NSW Premier Chris Minns, ABC News reported. Another separate commemoration event was scheduled for Tuesday night at an undisclosed location in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Event / Detail Recorded Figure / Fact Source Reference Bondi Vigil Attendance Approximately 700 people SMH.com.au Minute of Silence Time 6:29 AM ABC News / SMH.com.au Casualties on Oct 7, 2023 Over 1,200 killed, ~250 hostages ABC News / SMH Gaza Conflict Casualties Over 74,000 killed (Gaza Health Ministry) ABC News

The October 7, 2023 assault remains the deadliest attack in Israel's 78-year history, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,200 civilians and the capture of roughly 250 hostages by Hamas militants during a Jewish holiday. Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza has since resulted in a death toll exceeding 74,000 people, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry cited by ABC News. As Tuesday's commemorations unfolded across New South Wales, participants balanced mourning historical losses with addressing contemporary social friction at home.