AFL Trade Talk: Could Geelong, St Kilda, Gold Coast, Melbourne or North Melbourne Make a Play for Nick Blakey?

Sydney Swans halfback Nick Blakey remains contracted until 2031 but has reportedly not given up on securing a trade during the current exchange window, drawing sustained interest from rival AFL clubs despite denying any formal request or tension following an off-season police investigation.

The Price Tag and Due Diligence Facing Suitors

Acquiring a 26-year-old All-Australian halfback in his prime requires heavy investment. Saints great Leigh Montagna noted on the Fox Footy Podcast that interested parties will likely need two picks inside the top 12 or 15 alongside roughly $1 million in salary cap space.

said on the Fox Footy Podcast

Clubs must weigh whether surrendering high-end draft capital compromises future list strategy.

Ongoing police investigations into the Pullman Hotel incident add a layer of complexity to player valuation.

Sydney list boss Chris Keane stated on Monday that the club received no indication Blakey wants to leave.

Despite the hurdles, rival organizations are actively mapping out potential offers ahead of next week’s deadlines.

Geelong and St Kilda Weigh Their Draft Hands

Geelong emerges as a primary destination of interest for Blakey if he pursues a move to a Victorian club. The Cats are balancing multiple high-stakes discussions involving Rowan Marshall and Jordan Ridley, while managing trade smoke around Gryan Miers and Lawson Humphries.

Nick Blakey Wants To Be Moved In The 2026 AFL Trade Period!

Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph noted on Fox Footy’s Trading Day that St Kilda believes Geelong’s true focus centers on securing Blakey. Consequently, the Cats reportedly hesitate to part with Pick 14 in negotiations for Marshall.

Melbourne and Gold Coast Position for a Play

Melbourne holds significant influence as the only club boasting two top-10 selections in the current draft—Pick 6, acquired via Gold Coast from the Christian Petracca trade, and Pick 10. Whether the Demons are willing to surrender those assets remains the central question.

Merrett Exclusive, North Melbourne Make Their Call & AFL Trade News | Xander McGuire

Gold Coast explored a potential move for Blakey at the end of 2025 due to his partner, Olympic sprinter Ella Connolly, relocating to Queensland. While the Suns technically hold no 2026 draft picks following the Scott Pendlebury trade, they anticipate securing Pick 7 as compensation for Ben King’s departure.

Club Key Draft Assets Primary Target / Context Melbourne Pick 6, Pick 10 Best-positioned war chest for a potential trade St Kilda Pick 8 Active in halfback market; tied to Rowan Marshall talks North Melbourne Pick 5 Father-son historical link via John Blakey Gold Coast Anticipated Pick 7 compensation Explored move in 2025; targeting list acceleration

North Melbourne Tests Family Ties and Future Assets

North Melbourne presents a compelling narrative through Blakey’s father, John Blakey, who played over 200 games and won two premierships at Arden Street. The Kangaroos hold Pick 5 under new senior coach Jaymie Graham.