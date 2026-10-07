Home » Sport » Trade Q+A: Marshall, Blakey angst, how much can Cats spend? – Herald Sun

The AFL trade period has erupted across multiple clubs as major list management decisions unfold, highlighted by the Herald Sun reporting on key player movements including Marshall, Blakey angst, and the Geelong Cats’ salary cap capacity.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Club salary caps face intense scrutiny, particularly regarding how much spending power elite clubs like Geelong retain for upcoming list reshaping. List managers are balancing immediate list needs against draft capital retention ahead of upcoming player movement deadlines.

Finalizing Approaches to Player Acquisitions

As the trade period accelerates, clubs are finalizing their approaches to player acquisitions and list retention. The Herald Sun reported significant discussions surrounding key personnel, including questions over player futures and list management constraints.

Trade Talk recaps show deals are beginning to move past the initial exploratory phases. Key offers are officially placed on the table and player commitments secured.

At the same time, live trade tracking highlights high-stakes negotiations across the competition. Star players seeking moves to contending clubs have driven complex discussions, while major multi-million-dollar deals unlock further movement across the league.

List Management and Roster Adjustments

Club / Official Key Development Status Geelong Cats Salary cap space and spending capacity evaluation Ongoing assessment Sydney Swans Player list management and roster angst Active discussions Brisbane Lions Departures and list adjustments Finalized exit terms

Departures and Incoming Talent Across the League

List managers continue to shape their squads through active negotiations. Outgoing personnel changes have marked significant transitions for clubs managing salary cap thresholds and long-term list architecture.

Meanwhile, active recruitment drives see clubs securing wingmen and depth players to shore up their rosters for the upcoming season. The interplay between player demands and club salary caps drives the current trade window.

Deadlines and Financial Commitments

With deadlines approaching, list management teams face critical choices regarding draft handovers and financial commitments to secure immediate impact talent.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.