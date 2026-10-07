Katie Price’s Ex Lee Andrews Released From Dubai Prison and Resumes Cameo

Lee Andrews has resurfaced on Instagram posing in a sauna with his father Peter after spending four months detained in Dubai’s Al Awir prison. The release follows his high-profile split from Katie Price, 48, who ended their eight-month marriage via WhatsApp last month after discovering discrepancies in a cryptocurrency account.

The Bottom Line

Lee Andrews has been released from Dubai’s Al Awir prison following a four-month detention period that began in mid-May.

Former glamour model Katie Price ended their eight-month marriage via WhatsApp last month after finding a crypto account held only £2.20 instead of the claimed £37m.

Andrews has since updated his Instagram bio to “Britain’s bad boy,” reactivated his Cameo account charging a minimum of £40 per video, and engaged with social media posts regarding his ex-wife.

From Al Awir Prison to a Sauna Snapshot with Peter Andrews

Lee Andrews appears to be a free man after sharing a topless photo of himself in a sauna alongside his dad Peter, as reported by The Irish Sun. The self-proclaimed businessman had been detained in Dubai’s Al Awir prison for a total of four months, enduring two separate stints starting in mid-May before returning in July. Sources cited by The Metro note that Andrews has scrubbed his Instagram grid of all pictures featuring Katie Price while dubbing himself “Britain’s bad boy” in his bio. Despite clearing his grid, his profile still features story highlights titled “Katie fitness,” “wedding,” and “Ring K&L,” and she remains the sole account he follows.

Reactivating Cameo and Monitoring Katie Price’s Television Debut

Following his release, Andrews has quickly moved to re-establish his online presence and revenue streams. According to The Metro reporting, he has reactivated his Cameo account, where he charges fans a minimum of £40 for personalized video messages, adding a “just came back” banner and noting a “premium offer” rate for shirtless requests. Meanwhile, The Irish Sun noted that one of his very first social media interactions upon getting out was liking a post about Katie joining Channel 4’s upcoming reality show Celebrity Handcuffed, which pairs individuals with opposing world views, including right-wing MP Suella Braverman.

Photo: metro.co.uk

The Financial Dispute Behind the WhatsApp Divorce

During an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Price stated that Andrews had “scammed her heart” after she discovered a crypto account he claimed contained £37 million actually held just £2.20. Price told presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that she was “stupid to fall for him” and had enough of his falsehoods. Addressing the claims in a voice note played on the daytime broadcast, Andrews defended his financial standing, insisted he had $50 million (£37.3m) in his wallet, and claimed he was in “civil jail” without any criminal convictions.

Event / Detail Reported Status Marriage Duration Eight months (nine months total romance) Prison Detention Four months total in Dubai’s Al Awir prison (May to October) Disputed Crypto Balance Claimed £37m / $50m vs. discovered £2.20 / £2.22 Cameo Starting Rate Minimum £40 per video message

On her podcast, The Katie Price Show, Price revealed to her sister Sophie that she was still wearing her wedding ring on her opposite hand simply because she liked the jewelry, while confirming she had not spoken to Andrews since the separation.