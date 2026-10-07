Mohammad Assaf Cancels Remaining North American Tour Dates

Palestinian singer Mohammad Assaf canceled the remaining dates of his tour, pointing to organizational disagreements between the promoter and local organizers. The announcement follows a high-profile concert in Michigan where Assaf wore a Palestinian keffiyeh, wrapped himself in the flag, and proclaimed his identity to the crowd.

Assaf canceled the remainder of his North American tour following a Michigan performance featuring prominent displays of Palestinian identity.

Stops originally scheduled across states including Texas, Arizona, and California through November 20 were called off.

Michigan Concert Sparks Intense Fan Debate Online

The cancellation announcement arrived on the heels of Assaf’s appearance in Michigan during the Mercy Music Tour, a trek originally positioned as a charitable outing for children worldwide. During the set, an audience member shouted a request for a tribute to the refugee camps. Assaf responded immediately, stating in Arabic, “I am the son of camps, but Palestinian origin,” before adding that Palestine comes first and last.

The situation began when a young person from the audience said: Give us a tribute to the camps, prompting Assaf to reply immediately: It is all Palestine, my love, not a camp. Palestine first and last, adding that he is a camp son, but Palestine is the origin, and calling to move away from regional labels.

Photo: الجزيرة نت

Clips of the exchange circulated quickly across social media platforms. While some social media users interpreted Assaf’s words as a sharp dismissal of geographic divisions among Palestinians, others viewed it strictly as a defense of a unified national identity.

Despite the intense speculation tying the viral moment to the tour’s collapse, online reactions remained divided over whether the remarks influenced the logistics. While the speculation continued, there is still nothing to prove a link between the situation that occurred during the concert and the tour cancellation decision, and the video remains one of the most widely shared clips due to Assaf’s direct reaction and his adherence to the phrase Palestine first and last.

Assaf Issues Video Statement Apologizing to Ticketholders

Assaf addressed the shutdown through a video statement published on his official Instagram account. He made it clear that the decision fell completely outside his control.

In his video address, Assaf expressed deep regret to ticketholders. “I apologize from every person who booked, waited, and looked forward to our meeting,” Assaf stated in his official message. He maintained that he had intended to honor every date on the itinerary.

Photo: aljadeed

Tour Detail Status / Location Tour Origin Toronto, Canada Recent Major Stop Michigan, United States Cancelled Regions Texas, Arizona, California, and remaining US dates Original Scheduled Finale Puerto Rico (November 20)

The Scuttled North American Itinerary

The Mercy Music Tour initially launched across North America with a performance in Toronto, Canada, before pushing into the United States. The schedule included multiple stops across several states, with organizers planning a grand finale in Puerto Rico on November 20.

With the cancellation of all remaining American dates—including those planned for Texas, Arizona, and California—the tour ends abruptly.