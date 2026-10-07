Los Angeles Rams Sign Veteran Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran inside linebacker Eric Kendricks to their practice squad, bringing the 34-year-old defender back to game speed after he played a partial season with the 49ers, according to ESPNs Adam Schefter.

From UCLA to Minnesota and Beyond

Eric Kendricks entered the NFL in 2015 as a second-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings following his college career at the UCLA Bruins. During an eight-year stint in Minnesota, Kendricks appeared in 117 games with 113 starts. He accumulated 919 tackles, nine interceptions, three touchdowns, and six recovered fumbles. That stretch included his lone Pro Bowl and First AP All-Pro selections in 2019.

Following his time in Minnesota, Kendricks spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He then signed with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 campaign before joining the 49ers for a brief stint. His route to Dallas involved a notable shift during the legal tampering period of free agency. Kendricks had initially agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco to fill in for Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl a month prior. That move would have reunited Kendricks with his former head coach, Brandon Staley.

UCLA 38, USC 20: Linebacker Eric Kendricks

Instead, a phone call from newly minted Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer changed course. Zimmer had served as Kendricks’ head coach for nearly his entire tenure in Minnesota from 2015 through 2022. The established relationship persuaded the linebacker to become the Cowboys’ first free-agent addition of 2024.

Current Roster Context for Los Angeles

With the Rams, the veteran linebacker joins a group that features inside linebackers Omar Speights and Nate Landman. The team faces a demanding autumn schedule that included matchups against the San Francisco 49ers on September 11, the New York Giants on September 22, the Denver Broncos on September 28, and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 4.