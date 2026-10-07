McDonald’s Canada lance la promotion Monopoly avec plus de 400M$ de prix

McDonald’s Canada Launches Gold Edition Monopoly with Over Four Hundred Million Dollars in Prizes

McDonald’s Canada launched its annual Monopoly promotion nationwide on Sept. 29, 2026, offering more than $400 million in prizes through a newly designed Gold Edition. The event runs until Nov. 2, 2026, across participating restaurants, bringing back familiar game pieces overlaid with a golden aesthetic. The nationwide campaign features both traditional packaging elements and an interactive digital rollout.

Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer DelVecchio said the Gold Edition was designed to heighten excitement with larger prizes. Avec l’Édition Or, on voulait faire monter l’excitation et voir encore plus grand, avec de nouvelles surprises et beaucoup plus d’or, notamment un quart de livre en or 10 carats, she stated. Customers can peel game tabs on items ranging from Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets to McCafé beverages and McMuffin sandwiches.

Golden Quarter Pounders and Lifetime Meals Stand Among Top Prizes

The campaign introduces high-value luxury items that depart from standard food rewards. The centerpiece is a Quarter Pounder shaped from a quarter pound of 10-karat gold, weighing slightly over 110 grams and delivered with its official evaluation. Three separate winners will receive McDonald’s for Life cards, valued at approximately $39,000 based on two $15 visits per week for 25 years.

Monopoly 2026

Creative direction for the campaign was led by Cossette, with production contributions spanning agencies like TMS, OMD, Publicis Hawkeye, and Weber Shandwick. Pour l’Édition Or, on voulait retrouver tout ce qui rend Monopoly si reconnaissable, mais avec une attitude complètement nouvelle, said George Lin, creative director at Cossette. Alex Manahan, also a creative director at Cossette, noted that every detail was conceived to inspire participation as the gold takes center stage. The board properties maintain fidelity to Canadian traditions, incorporating recognizable domestic locations running from the Rideau Canal to Parliament Hill.

Digital Game Boards and Weekly Cash Draws Drive App Engagement

Beyond physical packaging, the McDonald’s mobile application hosts an interactive 3D Monopoly board where users press a “GO” button to advance and uncover rewards. Participants must be at least 14 years old and answer a mathematical skill-testing question to claim non-food prizes.

Photo: passionmtl.com

The app experience features weekly cash prizes of $25,000 awarded through electronic fund transfers from Sept. 29 to Nov. 2. TMS Senior Director Stephanie Barbieri noted that every element of the digital integration was structured to give users additional reasons to play, stating Des prix qui sortent de l’ordinaire, une nouvelle expérience numérique, chaque détail a été pensé pour donner une raison de plus de jouer. Entering sets of five codes unlocks exclusive discounts from retail partners, shifting traditional refrigerator game boards directly onto smartphone screens. Codes remain eligible for entry within the app up until Nov. 23, subject to a daily ceiling of 100 codes per user, with final Gold Edition draws scheduled for Dec. 10.

Additional Prizes and Campaign Credits

Alongside weekly cash and gold rewards, the promotion doles out thousands of dollars in shopping sprees with partners including Best Buy and Ardene, alongside automobiles and a diverse array of food prizes.

McDonald’s Monopoly GOLDEN EDITION is Back in Canada! 🎲✨ #Shorts