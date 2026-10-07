Jaguar Unveils All-Electric Type 01

Jaguar has unveiled its all-electric Type 01 in New York following a polarizing rebranding campaign. The four-door grand tourer, carrying a minimum price tag of £130,000, marks a high-stakes gamble for JLR as the company attempts to reinvent its luxury status in an ultra-competitive market.

Two years after a surreal teaser advertisement and a Miami launch featuring Barbie pink concept cars drew sharp criticism and accusations of going woke, the all-electric Type 01 made its public debut in New York. The imposing four-door grand tourer features a long bonnet designed to echo Jaguar’s classic 1960s E-Type.

Power and Specifications of the Type 01

Beneath its controversial exterior, the new grand tourer packs substantial performance credentials. JLR states that the vehicle’s electric motors generate approximately 1,000 horsepower, propelling the car from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds. At sustained highway speeds, the car offers an estimated range of up to 320 miles. Company executives describe the vehicle as the most technically advanced, powerful and aerodynamic Jaguar ever engineered.

That engineering power requires serious capital from buyers. The vehicle comes with a minimum price tag of £130,000, placing it directly into competition with established luxury electric models from Porsche and Mercedes-AMG, as well as fast-growing alternatives from Chinese manufacturers like Denza.

Rebranding Backlash and Leadership Turnover

According to Matthias Schmidt, the public dispute kept the brand in the headlines during a period when production of older models was winding down and very few cars were actually selling. Since that initial Miami event two years ago, Gerry McGovern has departed the company, JLR has severed ties with the agency behind the marketing campaign, and a new chief executive has taken charge.

Market Stakes and Industry Reception

With the first of three planned electric designs now visible, automotive analysts remain divided on whether the vehicle can overcome its turbulent origins. Industry observers view the launch as a decisive juncture for the historic British brand.

“I think it really is a last throw of the dice. JLR has struggled to make serious money with Jaguar in the past, and that’s what it’s all about.” Steve Fowler, automotive journalist

Others suggest the vehicle’s physical merits may outweigh the earlier marketing controversy. Ginny Buckley of the electric car website Electrifying.com notes that what ultimately matters is whether Jaguar has built something extraordinary enough to justify blowing up everything it stood for before. While Buckley believes the car itself is impressive enough to quiet its initial detractors, she notes that convincing consumers to complete a purchase remains the ultimate hurdle.