Argentina defeats Benin as Lionel Messi assists Nicolás Otamendi

Lionel Messi provided an assist to help secure a 1–0 victory for Argentina over Benín during a match at the Estadio Monumental. The match served as an emotional farewell appearance for veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi.

Match Progression and Second-Half Breakthrough

The breakthrough arrived two minutes after the interval when Lionel Messi delivered a precise corner kick from the left flank for Nicolás Otamendi to surprise by connecting with a strong and high shot. Shortly after providing the assist, Otamendi was substituted in the 5th minute of the second half, leaving the pitch to a warm ovation from the crowd and his teammates in what marked his final appearance for the Albiceleste. Fernando Véjar Díaz later issued a yellow card to Mohamed Tijani in the 9th minute of the second half, shortly after Alexis Mac Allister committed a foul on Junior Olaitan and Enzo Fernández had a shot rejected by Tijani.

Argentina vs Benin Live International Friendly Match Lionel Messi Farewell Watchalong & Commentary

Manager Lionel Scaloni deployed a starting lineup featuring Emiliano Martínez in goal, supported defensively by Agustín Giay, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, and Nicolás Tagliafico. The midfield featured Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, and Alexis Mac Allister, while the attack relied on Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, and Julián Álvarez. Benin, led by manager Gernot Rohr, started Marcel Dandjinou in goal alongside captain Sessi D’Almeida.

First-Half Action and Pre-Match Tributes

During the opening forty-five minutes, Argentina pressed for an opener. Messi tested Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou early with a low effort in the 6th minute and later forced a sharp save from a direct free kick in the 25th minute. As the half continued, Liam Omore cleared a corner kick conceded by Marcel Dandjinou, setting up an Olympic goal attempt by Messi to the near post from the right that was cleared away with a header by Imourane Hassane. Tamimou Ouorou and Rodolfo Aloko also contributed defensive clearances during a stretch that included fouls involving Nicolás Tagliafico and Rodolfo Aloko, an offside flag against Lautaro Martínez following an attempt, and a direct free kick awarded after Junior Olaitan touched the ball with his hand. Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez also created danger, though Benin’s defense—anchored by Mohamed Tijani and Liam Omore—repeatedly cleared their lines. Before the interval, Lautaro Martínez sent a cross to the far post for Messi, whose effort went just wide, and Junior Olaitan registered a shot rejected by Emiliano Martínez alongside another effort sent out of bounds, while Emiliano Martínez also blocked a powerful strike from the left by Ouorou after a corner kick was conceded by Marcel Dandjinou.

Argentina vs Benin LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Final International Appearance | MESSI FAREWELL MATCH