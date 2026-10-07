Vehicle Fire Sparks Smoke and Flames Near Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

A vehicle fire near 1700 S. and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City triggered a prompt emergency response early Tuesday morning, sending thick smoke billowing into the air and drawing attention across the neighborhood. The incident, which occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., left a nearby building with visible smoke and flames in its windows before firefighters extinguished the blaze, according to ABC4 Utah.

The morning fire was quickly contained by local crews, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department confirmed that the scene has since been cleared. While morning commuters and residents initially observed heavy smoke in the area, authorities stated that the building involvement stemmed directly from the nearby vehicle fire rather than an internal structure failure.

Heavy smoke, flames visible near I-80, Redwood Road in Salt Lake

Afternoon Warehouse Fire Near Interstate 80

Later the same day, emergency responders faced a separate, larger commercial fire in Salt Lake City that produced a massive plume of black smoke visible from downtown and along Interstate 80. According to details shared by The Salt Lake Tribune, this second blaze was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near 380 S. Orange Street, just outside a cluster of warehouses situated between Redwood Road and Interstate 215.

Salt Lake City Fire Department public information officer Chad Jepperson reported that six heavy fire suppression vehicles deployed to the scene to tackle the flames. Commuters traveling along nearby corridors watched as the initial black smoke cloud shifted to white as firefighters successfully applied water streams to suppress the commercial fire. Authorities noted that the warehouses sit south of the I-215 and Interstate 80 interchange.

Photo: abc4.com

Safety Measures Implemented in Ongoing Response

As fire crews worked through the afternoon near Orange Street, officials implemented safety measures for the surrounding neighborhood. No road closures were in effect as of 1:30 p.m., but the fire department urged the public via social media to steer clear of the area while suppression efforts continued.

Fire personnel stated they were not immediately aware of any hazardous materials burning in the commercial units. However, out of an abundance of caution, the department advised nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid smoke inhalation. Firefighters expected to gain full control over the blaze before it could compromise any surrounding structures.