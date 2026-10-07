Boeing Secures 7 Year Contract to Triple PAC 3 MSE Guidance Production

“Front-end investment, paired with a continued, intense focus on quality and program execution, is allowing us to deliver seekers at an unprecedented scale in the near term,” said Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

Boeing finalized a seven-year, approximately $14.7 billion unpriced agreement with the Pentagon on Monday to triple the production capacity of seekers for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor.

Formalizing the Multi-Year Production Schedule

The new agreement transitions an initial framework deal announced in April into a formal production contract. This multi-year manufacturing schedule pairs directly with Lockheed Martin’s ongoing efforts to scale up full-assembly production of the interceptor.

Parker pointed to upfront investments and an emphasis on program execution as drivers for the expanded output. “We will maintain this momentum,” Parker added in his public statement.

Manufacturing Operations in Huntsville

All production tasks for the seekers will take place at Boeing’s facility in Huntsville, Alabama, following the initial rollout of work announced earlier in the year.

The guidance systems are designed to identify, track, and destroy a wide array of high-speed airborne threats. These include ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons.

How Interceptors Execute Direct Kinetic Impact

Once a seeker locks onto a target, the high-maneuverability interceptor uses a dual-pulse solid rocket motor to execute a direct, hit-to-kill kinetic impact.

The manufacturing scale-up arrives as the U.S. military faces increased scrutiny over the cost efficiency of expending expensive interceptors against lower-cost munitions, particularly following operations.

Broader Aerospace Division Momentum

The defense contractor’s latest manufacturing commitment follows a busy stretch for the company’s aerospace divisions.

Last week, the U.S. Navy selected Boeing to develop the F/A-XX sixth-generation carrier-based fighter under a development contract valued at over $20 billion, while the U.S. Air Force issued a $2.38 billion order for 22 additional F-15EX Eagle II fighters.