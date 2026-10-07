Miguel Bernardeau Reflects on His Role in La bola negra and Federico García Lorca’s Legacy

Stepping off a film set usually comes with a wave of professional relief, but for actor Miguel Bernardeau, wrapping production on Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo’s feature film La bola negra left a much deeper, permanent mark. Sitting down on Henar Álvarez’s talk show Al cielo con ella, Bernardeau opened up about the emotional weight of his final day of shooting, confessing that a specific romantic sequence made him feel as though he were sharing a table with the iconic Spanish poet Federico García Lorca.

Stepping Into History on Set

The film places Bernardeau in the role of Rafael Rodríguez Rapún—an engineer, athlete, and secretary of Lorca’s legendary university theater group, La Barraca—who is widely considered by specialists to have been a profound inspiration for the writer’s Sonetos del amor oscuro. In the sequence that closed out Bernardeau’s schedule, the character confronts a poignant line delivered directly by the poet: “Who will defend me from your beauty?” Recalling the moment on Al cielo con ella, the actor admitted that the boundary between historical performance and personal reality completely dissolved.

Photo: infobae.com

The actor described the project as a work that speaks of the civil war, of Lorca, and of three main homosexual characters, while noting that the production was inspired by Alberto Conejero’s theatrical play La piedra oscura.

Me van a matar por decir esto, pero yo sentí que estaba con Federico García Lorca en una mesa y es un momento mágico.

Rigorous Madrid Preparation

That particular day of work was preceded by rigorous preparation alongside the directors, known professionally as Los Javis, who walked Bernardeau through the complexities of the historical relationship between Rapún and the poet. The actor explained that those preliminary conversations at the production offices in Madrid ultimately unlocked the emotional depth required for his final scenes, creating an atmosphere on set that carried over into the entire project. During the script readings held at the facilities of the production company Suma Content in Madrid, the actor detailed the chemistry achieved, highlighting the specific moment of Sebastián’s farewell on the truck when he dictates his final wishes.

La Bola Negra | Official Trailer | Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau

The Brutal Collision of Civil War

The narrative scope of La bola negra reaches far beyond a biographical romance, capturing the brutal collision of personal lives against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War. Alongside Bernardeau, musician Guitarricadelafuente stars as Sebastián, a soldier from the opposing faction. Rather than reducing the conflict to a clean symbol of the traditional “Two Spains,” Bernardeau told Infobae that the characters represent ordinary young people swallowed by a war they never chose, forced to pick up weapons or face execution.

Festival Acclaim and Auteur Shifts

The project has enjoyed a remarkable festival run, premiering to massive acclaim at the San Sebastián International Film Festival just as it secured top honors at the Toronto International Film Festival. For Bernardeau, whose career has shifted decisively toward demanding auteur-driven roles following his work in Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s miniseries Querer, the physical and emotional toll of bringing Rapún to life has fundamentally altered his trajectory as a performer.

A Permanent Personal Transformation

Reflecting on the heavy historical legacy of the film, which addresses the tragic execution of Lorca by Francoist militias and Rapún’s subsequent enlistment to defend the Second Republic before his death in August 1937, Bernardeau noted that the experience changed him permanently. When principal photography wrapped, the actor acknowledged, the person who walked off the set was no longer the same one who had started it. The production involved a 45-day shoot and months of prior preparation for the Valencian actor.