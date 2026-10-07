David Jolly calls Byron Donalds a liar and rejects debates

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly delivered a searing indictment of his Republican opponent on Monday, telling a crowd of roughly 250 voters at the Wynmoor Village condominium community in Coconut Creek that Byron Donalds is a liar. The stark declaration came as Jolly sought to dismantle opposition claims about his platform, while simultaneously refusing to participate in any televised debates before the November 3 election.

The Battle Lines Drawn in Coconut Creek

Speaking to an engaged audience of older voters on October 5, 2026, Jolly stood before a picked-over spread of Danish, rugelach, and coffee to air his grievances directly. The event featured a high-profile guest appearance by Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor, former member of Congress, and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who joined the Florida Democrat to rally the base with two weeks until early voting opens in South Florida.

Jolly’s rhetoric left no room for ambiguity regarding his GOP opponent. “I want to be very clear about something, and I want you to hear me and I want you to understand it,” Jolly told the crowd. “Folks, Byron Donalds is a liar. Byron Donalds is a liar. He is a liar.”

The Democratic nominee used the platform to push back against a barrage of television advertisements from the opposition. Jolly insisted that Donalds’ claim that his insurance plan would lead to a hurricane tax that could hit $1,000 a year for Florida families is a lie.

Donalds’ campaign fired back swiftly through spokesperson Gates McGavick. “No one takes David Jolly’s claims seriously — he’s now a radical Democrat who abandoned every political position he’d ever held the second it became convenient,” McGavick said via text. McGavick added that Jolly and Emanuel share “bad Democrat policies that would make life more expensive, and the fact that they both peaked years ago.”

Insurance Markets and the Debate Boycott

The bitter clash extends far beyond stump speeches, rooted deeply in policy disagreements over Florida’s property insurance crisis. Jolly laid the blame for soaring housing costs squarely on a homeowner’s insurance market that has collapsed. He accused insurance CEOs of making $20 million and noted that when a big storm happens, they deny 50% of the claims.

To fix the crisis, Jolly proposed establishing a state windstorm insurance program to provide cheaper coverage. Donalds countered that such a program would function as a hurricane tax that could hit $1,000 a year for Florida families—an allegation Jolly dismissed as a lie.

The policy dispute has also resulted in a complete breakdown in debate negotiations. Jolly announced he would skip all debates against Donalds, marking the first time in more than 50 years that Florida’s governor race held no televised debate.

Photo: yahoo.com

“It is clear, given the tenor of the current campaign environment, including Byron’s repeated lies and bad faith, that debates this cycle would not create constructive, honest conversation and only further stoke division, animosity, and bad will,” Jolly said in a statement. The decision followed days of friction after the Donalds campaign announced it had accepted three debates by news release without consulting Jolly’s team on logistics.

Republicans quickly capitalized on the withdrawal. Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power took to social media to label the Democrat “Dodgy Dave,” claiming Jolly is simply afraid to defend his record and insurance tax. Analysts note that Donalds has raised eight times more campaign donations than Jolly, holding a slight edge in a race that recent polling places in a dead heat.

Emanuel’s Corruption Jab and Washington Critique

Taking the stage in Coconut Creek, Emanuel focused his remarks on attacking institutional corruption in both Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. Likening Florida’s political culture to the nation’s capital, Emanuel did not mince words about the influence of moneyed interests.

David Jolly refuses to debate Byron Donalds

“I’m from Chicago. We think we wrote the book on corruption. I was reading up on Florida. We got nothing on you,” Emanuel quipped, describing what he said is a culture in Tallahassee that mirrors what he said is emanating from Washington, D.C. He also remarked that the Oval office looks like eBay.

While analysts continue to watch Emanuel for potential 2028 presidential aspirations, both campaigns are pouring resources into South Florida, where a quarter of the state’s electorate resides. With early voting just days away and Election Day looming on November 3, the race between Jolly and Donalds remains fiercely contested.